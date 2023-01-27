Portsmouth MP says abolishing non-dom tax status could be enough to save struggling NHS

South Central Ambulance Service

The Labour Party has unveiled proposals to train 7,500 more doctors a year, 10,000 more nurses and midwives every year, double the number of district nurses qualifying, and 5,000 more health visitors – all paid for by abolishing the non-domiciled (non-dom) tax status. A person with non-dom status is someone living in the UK with a permanent home overseas.

It comes amid intense winter pressures for the NHS, with the likes of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham hitting an average 95 per cent capacity throughout this month, and people often waiting weeks or even months to get an appointment with their local GP.

Now the Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, is calling for the Tory government to take on these same proposals after what he described as ‘13 years of Conservative mismanagement’.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Our NHS is in the biggest crisis in its history. The terrifying truth is that patients in an emergency can no longer be sure that the NHS will be there for them when they need it most.