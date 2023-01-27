Portsmouth MP says abolishing non-dom tax status could be enough to save struggling NHS
LABOUR plans to alter laws around taxation must be adopted by the government to save the NHS, a city MP has said.
The Labour Party has unveiled proposals to train 7,500 more doctors a year, 10,000 more nurses and midwives every year, double the number of district nurses qualifying, and 5,000 more health visitors – all paid for by abolishing the non-domiciled (non-dom) tax status. A person with non-dom status is someone living in the UK with a permanent home overseas.
SEE ALSO: Police arrest two people for Havant drug supply after Class A substances and cash seized in early hours
It comes amid intense winter pressures for the NHS, with the likes of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham hitting an average 95 per cent capacity throughout this month, and people often waiting weeks or even months to get an appointment with their local GP.
Now the Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, is calling for the Tory government to take on these same proposals after what he described as ‘13 years of Conservative mismanagement’.
Mr Morgan said: ‘Our NHS is in the biggest crisis in its history. The terrifying truth is that patients in an emergency can no longer be sure that the NHS will be there for them when they need it most.
‘We have waited too long for this government to act - costing lives, living standards, and the health and wellbeing of our NHS workforce. Only a Labour government can fix this, getting patients seen and treated sooner by making the NHS fit for the future, training and recruiting more doctors, and reducing wait times.’