Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan believes Labour can ‘win back trust’ after Hartlepool defeat
A CITY MP believes his party can 'win back the trust' of voters across the country following Labour's historic defeat in Hartlepool.
Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer defeated Labour rival Paul Williams in the north east constituency by nearly 7,000 votes during a by-election today (May 7).
It is the first time the area has voted blue since its formation in 1974. National Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced some backlash for the result that comes as many councils across the country are facing Labour losses.
Speaking of the loss, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘Keir Starmer has been very clear he will take responsibility for the election result in Hartlepool, and he will take responsibility for fixing it and changing Labour for the better to win back the trust and faith of working people across Britain.’
Tomorrow the results of the Portsmouth City Council elections will be revealed.