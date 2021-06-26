Mr Hancock, who was found to have been having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo while lockdown restrictions were still in effect, announced his resignation from the post with a video on Twitter this evening.

He will remain as MP for West Suffolk, and will be replaced at the Department of Health by Sajid Javid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Hancock. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

MPs from across the political spectrum say this was the correct move.

Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, said: ‘[This was] the right decision.

‘Focus has to be on beating the virus and lifting the reamining restirctions safely.

‘Again I want to thank everyone who has been following the chief medical officer’s advice, often making immense personal sacrifices to do so.’

Fellow Conservative and Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, added: ‘I think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances.’

But Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, believes the prime minister, Boris Johnson should have taken matters into his own hands.

He said: ‘Constituents have told me about how angry they are about recent revelations from this government.

‘Mr Hancock broke the law, breached the ministerial code and created serious conflict of interest questions.

‘His position as health secretary was untenable and it was a sign of weakness that Mr Johnson didn’t sack him.

‘The prime minister must ensure he appoints someone who will not waste taxpayers’ money, leave care homes exposed nor be accused of breaking government’s own Covid-19 rules.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron