Portsmouth North candidates explain why they deserve your vote for General Election

Portsmouth North candidates have explained why they deserve your vote ahead of the general election on July 4.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked all candidates standing for the Portsmouth North constituency to tell voters why they should earn their vote.

The seat has been held by Penny Mordaunt who is re-standing as a candidate, she has represented the constituency since 2010.

Simon Dodd, Liberal Democrats

Amanda Martin

I am proud to be the Liberal Democrat candidate in my home city.

The Conservatives have broken our NHS. QA hospital is overwhelmed, and we all know how difficult it is to see a GP or dentist in Portsmouth. The Liberal Democrats’ costed plan for the NHS will see more GPs and guarantee an appointment within 7 days, and a better dental service in Portsmouth. For QA, we would increase the number of staffed beds to end corridor care.

Sewage is regularly pumped into the Solent and local harbours, yet the government has not acted. The local Conservative MP recently voted with Labour MPs to weaken the water watchdog. The Liberal Democrats would introduce a new, stronger regulator, transform the private water companies into public benefit companies and ban bonuses for bosses until sewage discharges end.

Brexit is damaging trade through our port, and our city council was forced to pay £8 million by the government for an unused border post. I would push for a better relationship with the EU, and remove trade barriers that are costing us all money.

Duncan Robinson

It’s time to throw the Conservatives out. Only the Liberal Democrats can be trusted to deliver for Portsmouth North.

Amanda Martin, Labour Party

Portsmouth is my home, It’s where everyone I love lives, it’s where I’ve taught for 20-plus years, where I watch Pompey play, where I wave my son off on deployment for the Royal Navy to protect our country.

This city matters to me. I speak to people in our city everyday and I understand and know what matters to them. The cost-of-living crisis has hit people hard.

Penny Mordaunt

Tackling this will be my number one priority – working with businesses, charities and other local organisations to identify opportunities for new jobs and support for people struggling to get by.

NHS waiting lists are unacceptable – I’ll work tirelessly to get more GPs and dentists in Portsmouth.

Our high streets should be so much better, I’ll lobby retailers to open up in our city and the government for national support.

If elected as your MP, I’ll be accessible to you, holding regular casework surgeries and being visible. I’ll invite residents to come and have a cuppa (or a pint!) with me to discuss what matters to them, as well as holding regular community discussions on local issues.

Simon Dodd

Penny Mordaunt, The Conservative Party

Our national manifesto is about your security. That means helping you be financially secure. Low and middle income earners have the lowest personal tax burden since 1975, but we will cut taxes on your job, your home and pension. Every working household will pay at least £2,000 less tax under our plans. And we will not pile on to you unnecessary costs of reaching net zero. We’ve held down fuel duty for 14 consecutive years, while Labour put it up for 12 years and doubled council tax.

We will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence, control our borders with an annual legally binding cap on migration and produce enough energy at home that we don’t have to rely on others. Labour won’t.

Locally my top priority is improving our primary, dental and community healthcare. I have a detailed plan to do this. I will improve planning so we can regenerate Tipner and end the inappropriate consent of HMOs, have better public transport and a city-wide long-term parking plan, and I’ll work to expand SEN, mental health and youth services. I’ll also establish a wealth fund for the city to help us regenerate every part.

Duncan Robinson, The Green Party

Duncan Robinson, of Nelson Ward, expresses his deep concerns and proposed solutions for the community after 15 years living there.

His primary concern is air pollution, which has severely impacted his youngest son’s health, necessitating emergency medical care multiple times. To combat this, Robinson proposes widening the Clean Air Zone to include Kingston Crescent, Kingston Road, and Fratton Road, aligning with residents’ wishes.

His vision includes creating “streets of the future” that prioritize public transport, walking, and cycling over car use, alleviating congestion and enhancing overall quality of life.

He’s also focused on preserving the city’s protected land, firmly opposing the development of Tipner West, as maintaining these natural areas is crucial for the environment and community wellbeing.

The cost of living, particularly energy bills, is another critical issue. He supports extensive investment in insulation for private and publicly-owned housing, to reduce energy bills and pollution. It would provide immediate financial relief to residents and contribute to long-term environmental sustainability.

If elected, Duncan pledges to work diligently to address these issues, striving to create an environmentally sustainable, economically viable, and pleasant future for Portsmouth.

He says the health and happiness of Portsmouth residents, and preservation of natural resources, are paramount.