Portsmouth offers discounts and street party support to mark VE Day anniversary

Residents will have the chance to celebrate Portsmouth’s WW2 history with VE Day street parties and special discounts at the D-Day Story museum in the coming months.

Portsmouth City Council is launching two initiatives to encourage visits to the museum and mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Museum discounts

The D-Day Story museum on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, is offering a 25 per cent discount to anyone with a PO or SO postcode during English Tourism Week from 14-23 March.

Led by VisitEngland, English Tourism Week highlights the importance of tourism in local communities and economies. This year’s theme is ‘support people and places to drive growth.’

Running alongside from 15-23 March, National Lottery Open Week will also allow Lottery-funded venues to thank players. The D-Day Story will offer free entry for one adult or senior per National Lottery ticket or scratchcard.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Steve Pitt, said: “Portsmouth is so lucky to have what is the only museum in the UK dedicated to the story of D-Day, the huge preparations, the Battle of Normandy and its legacy.

“I hope local residents will take advantage of this fantastic offer to come and explore the last surviving Landing Craft Tank from D-Day, the hand-stitched Overlord Embroidery, and so much more at The D-Day Story.”

VE Day celebrations

Residents can also apply to host street parties to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marks Germany’s unconditional surrender on 8 May 1945.

The council will cover the cost of public liability insurance for residents hosting street parties from 3-5 May 2025 and will waive the usual road closure fee.

Anyone planning a VE Day street party must apply by 21 March 2025. Applications can be submitted through the council’s website or requested in paper form from local libraries.

Cllr Pitt added: “Communities in Portsmouth have a strong history of coming together to mark this sort of anniversary with street parties and we’re glad to make that a little easier for people to organise. VE Day was a hugely significant landmark for the nation and we hope to see plenty of people remembering those achievements 80 years on.”