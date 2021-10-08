Portsmouth parking zone will be extended despite fears it will 'ruin businesses'

A new parking zone has been introduced in Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for transport approved proposals to add eight roads to the GB zone west of Milton Park.

Councillor Lynne Stagg said the parking situation was ‘horrendous’, justifying the move, but said the council would work with businesses to mitigate their concerns.

Last-minute objections to the proposals were submitted by two companies based in the area, including the owner of Specialist Endodontic Centre.

‘The proposed parking and waiting restrictions will ruin the business that we have built up over three decades,’ they said. ‘Our patients quite often have a dental appointment that is longer than your proposed waiting restrictions on the roads local to us.’

Speaking at her decision-making meeting on Thursday, Cllr Stagg said the council would ‘engage’ with the affected firms but said business parking permits were available.

‘I lived across the road there for 20 years from 1983 and it was bad then and it's only got worse,’ she said.