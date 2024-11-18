Former Alexandra Sports site set to be transformed into six flats
A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeking permission to transform the two-storey site in Gladys Avenue, which was the home of Alexandra Sports, into six self-contained flats - five of which would be one-bedroom and one would be a two-bedroom property.
To bring this about this would include the construction of additional storey and new extensions, following demolition of the existing front and rear single storey extensions. Soft and hard landscaping would also be provided as well as three parking spaces, refuse and a cycle store.
It comes as Alexandra Sports, which specialises in gym clothes, running shoes, jackets, vests and accessories, relocates from its location opposite the Mountbatten centre to Lakeside, North Harbour.
To view or comment on the plans visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 24/01229/FUL
