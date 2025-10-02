A multi-storey carpark, a jetty and new homes are all among the plans for the area which have been unveiled this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications received this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

APP/25/00589: 5 Queen Annes Drive, Havant, PO9 3PG Proposal: Internal structural alterations throughout, along with elevational amendments and extension of dropped kerb access to the site. Applicant: Mr and Mrs Wilcockson

APP/25/00702: 4 Ingledene Close, Havant, PO9 1DG Proposal: Replacement single storey rear extension. Applicant: Mr J Burgess

APP/25/00625: 149 Cherry Tree Avenue, Waterlooville, PO8 8AX Proposal: Proposed outbuilding and change of use to provide beauty treatments to clients (Class E) (Retrospective). Applicant: Touch of Beauty by Sophie

APP/25/00236: 10 Blandings Way, Emsworth, PO10 7FG Proposal: Glass roof veranda fixed to brick wall on rear of property, with leg posts into ground level patio. Rear Height: 2.6 m Front Height: 2.1m Projection from rear wall of house: 3m Width: 6m. Applicant: Miss Jennifer Needs

APP/25/00629: 66-67 Bath Road, Emsworth, PO10 7ES Proposal: 1No. Willow Tree (1) pollard - Re-pollarding to previous works, pruning wounds no larger than 75mm and pruning to suitable growth point within Conservation Area of Emsworth. Applicant: Mr Thuillier

APP/25/00642: 3 Esmond Close, Emsworth, PO10 7HX Proposal: Demolition of garage and workshop. Erection of single storey side extension and two storey rear extension to improve wheelchair accessibility. Applicant: Mr & Mrs Polgreen

APP/25/00696: 82 Horndean Road, Emsworth, PO10 7PU Proposal: Two storey side extension with roof conversion to include rear dormer and front roof windows, and single storey front extension. New render to external walls. Applicant: Mr W Portal & Ms M Brice Portal & Brice

APP/25/00551: 159 Milton Road, Cowplain, Waterlooville, PO8 8SF Proposal: Change of use from C3 to C2 (Children's Home), Internal alteration, Replace the existing French door with a window (front Elevation). Applicant: Mainstay Housing and Support ltd

APP/25/00644: 39 Bridefield Crescent, Waterlooville, PO8 8QY Proposal: T1: Oak: Crown reduce by approx. 2.5m all round to previous cut points, leaving a finished height of approx. 17m, and a finished width of approx. 13m. Tree subject to TPO 1054. Applicant: Mr Pykett

APP/25/00666: 13 Wheatlands Avenue, Hayling Island, PO11 9SG Proposal: Proposed single-storey, side and rear extension, including raising and extension of the roof to form new accommodation, changes to materials and fenestration. Applicant: Mr Brian Jones

APP/25/00648: 40 Great Copse Drive, Havant, PO9 5DA Proposal: Proposed ground floor wraparound extension, floor plan redesign and all associated works including alterations to windows. Applicant: Paul Kerry

APP/25/00737: 7 Robinia Close, Waterlooville, PO7 8HF Proposal: 1No Yew - Crown reduction back to previous pruning points. Tree subject to TPO 1109. Applicant: Mr Pete Jones

APP/25/00601: 38 Roundway, Waterlooville, PO7 7QD Proposal: Proposed single storey front extension to create a porch and W/C Applicant: Mr Patel

APP/25/00646 Site Address: 35 Jubilee Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7RD Proposal: Erection of a boundary wall to the south western side boundary. Applicant: MR RAYMOND JENKINS

P/25/1236/TO 28 The Copse, Fareham, TPO652 - T15 Oak: 4m reduction, pruning wounds no larger than 75mm and to be pruned back to suitable growth points. T16: reduce canopy by 2m, no pruning wounds larger than 50mm and to suitable growth points. Applicant: Mr Noah Strachan

P/25/1162/CU 20 High Street, Fareham, Change of Use from Use Class E (Office) to Class C3 (Residential Dwelling) Applicant: Mr Maunder

P/25/1225/VC 87 Raley Road, Locks Heath, Southampton Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) of P/25/0403/FP - Single/first floor front extensions, two storey/first floor rear extensions and installation of first floor windows on side elevations - front extension reduction Applicant: Miss Heather Wood

P/25/1237/TO 19 Nathaniel Close, Fareham, TPO251 A1: Oak- Tip prune branches overhanging property on North-eastern aspect by up to 2m to reduce overhang. Holly- reduce in height to 10ft Applicant: Sayce

P/25/1200/FP 54 Oaklands Way, Titchfield Common, Retention of side gate and 6ft 4inch high fence erected on side boundary line Applicant: Amanda Gladding

P/25/1230/FP 7 Cardinal Way, Locks Heath, Southampton Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension Applicant: Mr Nigel Spelman

P/25/1148/RM Welborne, Western Employment Area, Fareham Reserved matters planning application for the appearance, landscape, layout and scale for the creation of the first phase of the Western Employment Area, consisting of logistics and warehousing units with ancillary office space, including any associated hard and soft landscaping, vehicular parking, cycling parking, drainage, engineering operations and earthworks. Including Details Pursuant to Conditions 13 (Compliance With The Site Wide Biodiversity Enhancement Strategy), 16 (Scale, Materials, Design And Landscaping), 17 (Levels), 22 (CEMP), 27 (Surface Water Drainage), 28 (Ecology Mitigation), 32 (utilities), 34 (Access) and 37 (Energy Strategy) of Outline Planning Permission Reference P/17/0266/OA Applicant: Buckland Development Ltd

P/25/1181/FP 55 Shearwater Avenue, Fareham, Garage conversion Applicant: Mrs Amy Elliott

P/25/1227/TO 2 Pallant Gardens, Fareham, TPO 612 T17 Beech- Fell Applicant: Mr David Robinson

EHDC-25-1138-LDCP5 Highcroft Lane, Horndean, PO8 9NX. Single storey rear extension

25/01913/TPO Location: Horseshoes Rareridge Lane Bishops Waltham SO32 1DX. Proposal: T1 - Red Oak - Carry out full removal of the tree due to Ganoderma fungus found at the base. The crown is suffering from deadwood and has had major limb snap outs. Tree needs to be removed before disease gets worse and causes harm. Tree is next to a road and pathway near 2 schools. We can replant the same tree in its place.

25/01922/TPC Location: Hope House St Peters Street Bishops Waltham SO32 1AD. Proposal: The cherry trees inside our wall but abutting the street are far too overgrown and need some serious cutting back photo. Also there is a tree quite close to the house at the rear, which is also rather overgrown and needs attention, photo ID: HOPEHOUSE_4.jpg These are basically maintenance issues and nothing very dramatic. We are not planning to reduce the height of the three cherry trees dramatically, this is a maintenance project on the 'overgrown' top and branches, probably not more than 3 or 4 feet off the top. The other tree at the rear of the house, does not need anything off the top, only some branches which are getting near to the main house roof, again a maintenance job.

25/01934/HOU. Location: 31 Abbots Road Bishops Waltham SO32 1RE. Proposal: Single storey rear, first floor side extension and porch roof and garden room.

25/01914/TPO Location: 14 Mead End Road Denmead PO7 6QB. Proposal: T1 Ash - Remove to ground level due to displaying signs of ash dieback disease. Reason for works - falling branches onto vehicles.

25/01929/VAR Location: Prestbury Upper Crabbick Lane Denmead PO7 6HQ Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of application 25/01023/HOU to modify the front elevation and roof in order to reposition the dormer to allow for correct headroom above stair

25/01935/TPO Location: STREET RECORD Carpenters Way Denmead Grid Ref: 466012 112026 Press advert date: Comments by: 21 October 2025 Date Valid: 23 September 2025 Decision due: 18 November 2025 Case Officer: John Bartlett Proposal: T1- Fell the tree as recommended in the tree survey. (Public open space off of Anmore Road/adjacent to Carpenters Way, Denmead, PO7 6SZ)

25/01930/HOU Location: 26 School Road Wickham PO17 5AA. Proposal: Provision of residential annexe

25/01946/TPC Location: Thorpe End Winchester Road Wickham PO17 5ER Proposal: small beech - remove overhanging branches from clothes line area.

