An extended clubhouse, new flats and signage for new shops are among the proposals which have been submitted to planners this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications received this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

Construction of single storey rear extension (following removal of existing) 236 Locksway Road Southsea PO4 8LFRef. No: 25/01179/HOU |

Construction of single storey side extension 1 St Helens Close Southsea PO4 0NNRef. No: 25/01172/HOU |

Construction of garage (following removal of existing porch) 18 York Terrace Portsmouth PO2 9SGRef. No: 25/01161/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear extension, extending 4m beyond the rear wall, with a height of 2.5m to the eaves and maximum height of 3.5m 61 Sandown Road Portsmouth PO6 3HLRef. No: 25/00044/GPDC |

Application to discharge conditions 3 (Materials Specification) of planning permission 21/00157/FUL Campbell Mansions Campbell Road Southsea |

Construction of roof extension, to side/front and rear roofslopes 13 Craneswater Avenue Southsea PO4 0PARef. No: 25/01152/HOU |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 8 person/7 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) 261 Powerscourt Road Portsmouth PO2 7JJRef. No: 25/01153/FUL |

Retrospective application for construction of single storey rear extension (following removal of existing) 160 Bath Road Southsea PO4 0HURef. No: 25/01150/HOU |

Within Tree Preservation Order 226; (T2,T3,T4,T5,T6) Whitebeam (Sorbus aria), crown raise to give 2.5m clearance from ground level over pavement and car park area and to carry out crown reduction of up to 2m, (T13 & T15) Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus), carry out crown reduction of up to 3m to previous pruning points and removal of all dead wood, (T9 & T10) Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus), crown reduction of up to 3m to previous pruning points to bring limbs away from the building and the removal of all dead wood, (T16,T19,T7,T8) Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus), fell Brunel Court Nutfield Place Portsmouth PO1 4JBRef. No: 25/01146/TPO |

Display of 1 illuminated totem sign, 1 illuminated standing sign and 4 illuminated fascia signs The Green Posts 371 London Road Portsmouth PO2 9HJRef. No: 25/01143/ADV |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to 7 person/7 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) 7 Tottenham Road Portsmouth PO1 1QLRef. No: 25/01140/FUL |

Change of use from house in multiple occupation (Class C4) to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3) or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 45 Goldsmith Avenue Southsea PO4 8DURef. No: 25/01139/FUL |

Change of use from retail (Class E(a)) to restaurant (Class E(b)) including replacement shopfront and installation of kitchen extraction system 86 - 88 Fratton Road PortsmouthRef. No: 25/01141/FUL |

Construction of single storey rear extension (following removal of existing) 16 Morgan Road Southsea PO4 8JSRef. No: 25/01135/HOU |

Construction of single storey rear extension, extending 6m beyond the rear wall, with a height of 3m to the eaves and maximum height of 3m 68 Montgomerie Road Southsea PO5 1EDRef. No: 25/00043/GPDC |

Application for non-material amend Display of 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign and 1no. non-illuminated projecting sign 81B - 81C London Road Portsmouth PO2 0BHRef. No: 25/01127/ADV |

Internal alterations including conversion of ballroom and ancillary spaces to form 4no. self-contained apartments External alterations including replacement windows to west elevation and construction of bin and bicycle storage Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club 17 Pembroke Road Portsmouth PO1 2NSRef. No: 25/01130/LBC |

Display of 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign 152 - 156 Elm Grove Southsea PO5 1LRRef. No: 25/01128/ADV |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 7 person/7 bedroom house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) 25 Powerscourt Road Portsmouth PO2 7JERef. No: 25/01123/FUL |

Change of use from general industrial and storage (Class B2/B8) to mixed use general industrial and storage (Class B2/B8) and MOT Testing Centre (Sui Generis) Conquest Kitchen Centre Fitzherbert Road Portsmouth PO6 1RURef. No: 25/01117/FUL |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed construction of single storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory 19 Meredith Road Portsmouth PO2 9NLRef. No: 25/01116/CPL |

Retrospective planning for installation of kitchen extract and ducting and proposed installation of screening. 23 - 31 St Ronans Road Southsea PO4 0PPRef. No: 25/01114/FUL | D

Display of two 91-panel adhesive films Mercantile House Hampshire Terrace Portsmouth PO1 2EGRef. No: 25/01113/ADV |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3) or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 6 Northbrook Close Portsmouth PO1 4LRRef. No: 25/01101/FUL |

Replace existing stairlift with platform lift on ground floor Guildhall Guildhall Square Portsmouth PO1 2ABRef. No: 25/01094/LBC |

Application for siting of InPost parcel locker to front of shop 154 - 158 New Road Portsmouth PO2 7RJRef. No: 25/01084/FUL |

Internal alterations including reconfiguration of mezzanine floor to existing commercial unit and new walls to facilitate creation of 2no. flats to first floor External alterations including replacement doors and windows, creation of balcony and relocation of rooflights 17 - 18 The Hard PortsmouthRef. No: 25/01081/LBC |

Change of use of existing ground and first floor to form commercial unit to ground floor (Class E) (including reconfigured mezzanine) and 2 No. flats to first floor (Class C3) with associated external alterations (flats on second and third floors retained) 17 - 18 The Hard PortsmouthRef. No: 25/01080/FUL |

Application to remove condition 5 of planning permission 20/00560/FUL (noise insultation) 147-147A Albert Road Southsea PO4 0JWRef. No: 25/01070/VOC |

Application to discharge conditions 5 of planning permission 25/00072/HOU 10 Court Lane Portsmouth PO6 2LNRef. No: 25/01073/DOC |

Internal works to increase size of opening between kitchen and dining room by removing part of wall 15 Peacock Lane Portsmouth PO1 2PARef. No: 25/01066/LBC |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use as house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 183 Laburnum Grove Portsmouth PO2 0HERef. No: 25/01053/CPE |

Installation of new astro turfed surface and nets to the western side of the site St Helens Pavilion Eastern Parade Southsea PO4 9RFRef. No: 25/01042/FUL |

Application to vary condition 9 of planning permission 20/00620/FUL to allow commercial units to operate from 8am to 11 pm except for unit 3 (Gym Class E(d)) to be able to open 24hrs daily Construction Site At Former Debenhams Site 44 - 66 Palmerston Road Southsea PO5 3QGRef. No: 25/01018/VOC |

Construction of two side dormers and velux rooflights 21 Penarth Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2AJRef. No: 25/00977/HOU |

Conversion of existing first and second floors and construction of a new third floor to form 8 apartments with associated refuse and cycle stores. 90 Osborne Road Southsea PO5 3LWRef. No: 25/00970/PN | Change of retail use (Class E) on ground floor to 1 x 2 bedroom flat (Class 3) and Office (Class E) on first floor to 1 x 2 bedroom flat (Class C3). 39 Charlotte Street Portsmouth PO1 4AHRef. No: 25/00971/PN |

Display of 4no. internally illuminated fascia signs Premier Inn Long Curtain Road Southsea PO5 3XXRef. No: 25/00931/ADV |

External alterations including removal of a garage, to create off-street parking space, raising of the front boundary wall with new stone pier caps, demolition of a outbuilding in the rear courtyard and window refurbishment/replacement. Internal alterations include removal of wall between lounge and dining room, blocking of dining room door and pantry wall removal to create a WC, and replacement of the kitchen external sliding doors White Cottage 2 Nelson Road Southsea PO5 2ARRef. No: 25/00894/HOU |

Continued use of land in the northwest sector for the stationing of storage containers (Class B8), storage lockers (Class B8) and an office container (Class E), a toilet/welfare container and the provision of all-weather sports pitches in the southeast sector (Class F2) [Resubmission of 24/00990/PLAREG]. Building 1 Thirty Two Acres Eastern Road Portsmouth PO6 1UWRef. No: 25/00701/FUL |

Retrospective application for new opening in the boundary wall and installation of doorway 73 - 75 Marmion Road Southsea PO5 2AXRef. No: 25/00230/FUL |

Retrospective application for change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3) or house in multiple occupation (Class C4) 2 Aster Court 4 Kent Road Southsea PO5 3ENRef. No: 25/00190/FUL |

APP/25/00695: Bedhampton Bowling Club Bidbury Mead Bidbury Lane, Havant, PO9 3JG Proposal: Extension to existing Bowling Clubhouse in matching details and materials to create a seamless extension and to unify the building. The use remains unaltered, but the extension facilitates indoor mats to extend the playing season and for use in inclement

APP/25/00799: 20 Grassmere Way, Waterlooville, PO7 8RU Proposal: Front First Floor extension over existing Ground Floor.

APP/25/00654: 9 Warblington Road, Emsworth, PO10 7HE Proposal: T1 - Yew - to thin by 30% and prune S.W sector by 1.5M to leave a remaining width of 6.5 metres. Tree APP/25/00700: 1 Industrial Estate, Palmers Road, Emsworth, PO10 7DH Proposal: Change of use from temporary B2 to Class E

APP/25/00780: 2 Bath Road, Emsworth, PO10 7EP Proposal Fell 1No Apple Tree within Conservation Area of Emsworth.

APP/25/00600: 20 Frogmore Lane, Waterlooville, PO8 9QL Proposal: 1No. Four Bedroom Chalet Bungalow to south west of site, at 20 Frogmore Lane, with new access road to north from Frogmore Lane leading to existing dwelling. Brick boundary wall along Frogmore Lane, timber fencing elsewhere

APP/25/00687: Brenton Cottage, Woodgaston Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 0RL Proposal: Removal of concrete surround and reinstate natural planting around 1No Oak. Tree within G39, subject to TPO 0567.

APP/25/00718: 95A St Thomas Avenue, Hayling Island, PO11 0EU Proposal: Demolish original rear lean-to. Ground floor rear extension with balcony above. Proposed porch canopy and replacement external materials. Alterations to existing dormer on front roof slope and construction of new dormer window on rear facing roof slope.

APP/25/00751: 131 Havant Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0LE Proposal: Listed Building Consent for repairs to external facade of North elevation, including removal of existing render where required, partial rebuild, replacement of window and cill and application of new render finish with like for like materials. Internal rep

APP/25/00624: 5 St Johns Avenue, Waterlooville, PO7 5PJ Proposal: Single storey rear and first floor side extensions.

APP/25/00580: 16 St Georges Avenue, Havant, PO9 2RX Proposal: Demolition of existing section of roof to rear of first floor. Construction of new first floor extension to rear, new windows to East and West Elevations, modified windows to South and East Elevations. Construction of new music room in rear garden.

18 Manor Close, Havant, PO9 1BD: 1No. Holly tree (T1 on plan) "Ilex" located in the back garden - To fell (sectional dismantlement) and clear, cutting the remaining stump as low as possible and cross hatching. Within Conservation Area of St Faiths. Proposal: Notification of proposed works to trees in a conservation area

APP/25/00785: South Africa Lodge, Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7LA Proposal: Remove all epicormic growth (45%) to 1No.Oak (T1) subject to TPO 0963.

CROWN REDUCTION BY 2.5M AND REMOVAL OF DEADWOOD TO 1NO. ACACIA TREE (T32 OF TPO G.127) 64 Bayntun Drive Lee-On-The-Solent PO13 9JYRef. No: 25/00309/TPO |

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATION - STRUCTURAL REPAIR WORKS TO THE PROPERTY TO INCLUDE HELIFIX BOWTIES AND REINFORCING BARS (CONSERVATION AREA) 11 Sir John Richardson Avenue Gosport PO12 2FDRef. No: 25/00307/LBA |

ERECTION OF TWO STOREY REAR EXTENSION 18 Woodward Close Gosport PO12 3SHRef. No: 25/00306/FULL |

ERECTION OF BALUSTRADING TO EXISTING FLAT ROOF OF DWELLING, ERECTION OF DETACHED GARAGE, FOLLOWING DEMOLITION OF EXISTING STRUCTURE, AND ERECTION OF FREESTANDING SOLAR PANELS (CONSERVATION AREA) 68 Crescent Road Gosport PO12 2DNRef. No: 25/00302/FULL |

P/25/1250/FP Homebase Ltd, Collingwood Business Park, Newgate Lane Alterations to the existing building and site to include substation within boundary landscaping area/low boundary wall, bike racks, enclosed unloading pod area with scissor lift, plant machinery, opening onto service yard, footpath link form Newgate Lane, guardrails on roof edges, walkway on the roof, removal of marquee, sliding doors, fence in service and unloading bay opening to be partially block off

P/25/1282/VC 17 Chiltern Walk, Fareham, Variation to condition 2 (Plans) of planning application P/22/1497/FP

P/25/1275/FP 45 Hill Head Road, Fareham, Extend existing ground floor terrace to rear of property and addition of a privacy screen

P/25/1277/FP 39 Knights Bank Road, Fareham, Single storey side extension (renewal of expired permission P/17/0042/FP)

P/25/1296/TO 21b Rossan Avenue, Warsash, TPO566 T1 Oak: Crown lift all round to 5m from ground level, remove epicormic growth. Create a 1m clearance from overhead BT Wire. Remove lowest western lateral branch heading towards dwelling 150mm pruning wound.

P/25/1280/TO Area To The South Of 48 Crispin Close, Locks Heath, Park Gate Tree 742 Monterey Pine protected by TPO 623 T12: Crown lift to 5.5 metres over the highway. Tree 743 Hybrid Black Poplar protected by TPO 623 T11: Reduce to previous pruning points. Tree 746 Hybrid Black Poplar protected by TPO 623 T9: Reduce to previous pruning points.

P/25/1266/FP 11 Portobello Grove, Portchester, Fareham Extend existing garage to include area between existing bungalow on side of property. New flat roof across garage

P/25/1284/TO 3 Crosstrees, Allotment Road, Sarisbury Green TPO224: T1 Pine - Pruning - Crown Raise to 7.5m. T4 Pine - Pruning - Remove deadwood throughout. T5 Western Red Cedar - Fell close to ground level (approx. 50mm) (conifer). T6 Pine - Pruning - Remove deadwood throughout. T7 Oak - Fell and treat stump with eco plugs. T8 Beech - Pruning - Remove deadwood throughout and remove all foliage below 7.0m

P/25/1292/FP 15 Meon Shore Huts, Meon Road, Fareham Replacement single storey holiday chalet

P/25/1239/FP 52 Abshot Road, Fareham, Ancillary garage/outbuilding roof changed from cantilevered mono pitch (approved under P/25/0716/FP) to twinned gable pitch roof to match main dwelling. Minor adjustment to window/door opening and roof design of house.

P/25/1294/FP 361 Warsash Road, Fareham, Single storey rear extension, front porch, garage conversion and alterations to fenestration

P/25/1297/FP 36 Lyndale Road, Park Gate, Change of use from mixed retail/residential use to a single residential dwellinghouse

P/25/1293/VC 110 Miller Drive, Fareham, Variation of Condition 3 of application P/19/0392/CU - To open Sundays for customers 1000 - 1600 hours.

25/02040/TPO Proposal: Monterey cyrpress tree - cut down the branch that is starting to overhang the roof of the adjacent building. We are looking at lowering the height of the tree. We are looking to prune some other branches back - keeping it maintained to ensure a stronger tree. Location: Walmsley Place Saxby Road Bishops Waltham

25/02056/TPO Proposal: T1 - Oak - Crown raise over road to 5m and clear power line by 1m - Reason - to provide adequate clearance from highway and utilities. T2 - Oak - Crown raise over road to 5m and clear power line by 1m - Reason - to provide adequate clearance from highway and utilities. Location: 5 Ambleside Bishops Waltham SO32 1BU

25/01980/FUL Proposal: New storage barn adjacent to existing stables and yard Location: Land To The South Of Willow Way Bere Farm Lane North Boarhunt

25/01965/TPO Proposal: T1 - chestnut - reduce overhanging limbs towards neighbours property by 5m Location: 1 The Shrubbery Hambledon Road Denmead

25/02051/HOU Proposal: Single storey rear extension, dormer extension to rear and pitched dormer to front. Location: 38 Martin Avenue Denmead PO7 6NS

25/02025/HOU Proposal: Installation of a 24 Solar PV panel (10.92 kWp) 10-degree ground mount solar array; small-scale surface landscaping a drainage point; construction of a outbuilding to house electrical equipment. Location: Dradfield Cottage Dradfield Lane Soberton

25/01941/HOU Proposal: Two-storey side extension with internal reconfiguration and associated hard landscaping. External alterations to facades. Construction of a detached garageworkshop. Reconfiguration of existing outbuildings. Location: Bishops Hill House Gravel Hill Swanmore

25/02019/HOU Proposal: Two storey side extension. Elevational alterations. Location: Freshwater Cottage Bishops Wood Road Mislingford Fareham

25/01944/HOU Proposal: Single storey front extension, replacement of the existing front porch and a car port to provide a link to the main house. (Amended Description) Location: Kobenhavn Hundred Acres Road Wickham Fareham

25/02017/HOU Proposal: Proposed sunken terrace to rear garden, external staircase, new opening and internal alteratons to basement, ground and first floors of grade II_ listed building as detailed within the heritage design and access statement Location: Wickham House The Square Wickham

25/02018/LIS Proposal: Proposed sunken terrace to rear garden, external staircase, new opening and internal alterations to basement, ground and first floors of grade II_ listed building as detailed within the heritage design and access statement Location: Wickham House The Square Wickham

EHDC-25-1139-HSE9, Pine Tree Walk Drift Road, Clanfield, PO8 0FEExternal modifications to garage, including removal of doorway and installation of 2 windows. (Application is a proposed extension of permission 24-1023-CONVR.)

