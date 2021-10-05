Portsmouth police make 7th arrest after Southsea boy, 17, is stabbed in the chest

It comes after the injured boy was assaulted in Telephone Road at around 1.25am on Monday.

He is now in a stable condition at hospital, police said.

Six people were arrested but a spokeswoman has now confirmed a seventh arrest.

Police secure the area in Telephone Road, Southsea on October 4. Picture: Alex Shute

An 18-year-old from Portsmouth is being held in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Yesterday a Southsea man, 19, and a 20-year-old man from Croydon were held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two 18-year-old men, from Southampton and Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, as was a 20-year-old man from Southsea and a 17-year-old boy.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The six people arrested yesterday have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.’

