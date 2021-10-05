Portsmouth police make 7th arrest after Southsea boy, 17, is stabbed in the chest

POLICE have arrested a seventh person after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in Southsea.

By Ben Fishwick
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:31 am

It comes after the injured boy was assaulted in Telephone Road at around 1.25am on Monday.

He is now in a stable condition at hospital, police said.

Six people were arrested but a spokeswoman has now confirmed a seventh arrest.

Police secure the area in Telephone Road, Southsea on October 4. Picture: Alex Shute

An 18-year-old from Portsmouth is being held in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Yesterday a Southsea man, 19, and a 20-year-old man from Croydon were held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two 18-year-old men, from Southampton and Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, as was a 20-year-old man from Southsea and a 17-year-old boy.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The six people arrested yesterday have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.’

