The 17-year-old, from Southsea, was injured in the stabbing in Telephone Road at around 1.25am today with police still keeping part of the street cordoned off.

Hampshire police said the boy suffered a ‘stab wound to his chest’ and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is in a stable condition, police said.

Five men and a teenage boy have been arrested following the incident.

Police secure the area in Telephone Road, Southsea on Monday morning. Picture: Alex Shute

A Southsea man, 19, and a 20-year-old man from Croydon, were held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Two 18-year-old men, from Southampton and Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, as were a 20-year-old man from Southsea and a 17-year-old boy.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘They all remain in police custody at this time.

‘We do understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely concerning for the local community, however we would like to reassure our residents that at this time we believe all parties involved to be known to each other.

‘We don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

‘Officers remain at the scene and will be in the area today conducting enquiries.

‘Please approach them if you have any concerns.’

Residents have told The News they saw paramedics treating the stabbing victim.

