Stephen Morgan MP has asked residents to discuss recycling and waste services in Portsmouth after being “ranked as one of the worst places in the UK”.

As part of the MP’s upcoming ‘Cupper and Chat’ event on November 9, the Labour member for Portsmouth South is encouraging residents to “share their thoughts and concerns” on waste services in the city. The coffee morning, taking place from 10.30am until midday will have experts on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.

He said: “Recycling and effective waste management systems are essential to reducing pollution, landfill waste, greenhouse gases, and to make our streets clean. Unfortunately, Portsmouth has been ranked as one of the worst places in the UK when it comes to waste services, so it is vital urgent action is taken. I look forward to speaking with constituents in November to discuss this issue and hear their ideas for how we can make Portsmouth a cleaner city to live in.”

Data from central government reveals that Portsmouth ranks low nationally for recycling, with a household recycling rate of just 24.7 per cent in the 2020/21 financial year.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Portsmouth City Council has taken proactive steps to improve recycling opportunities for residents including the introduction of food waste recycling bins, 17 mixed plastic recycling banks across the city, four sites with carton recycling banks, and the ability for batteries and electrical waste to be collected at kerbside for individual households.

“Our recycling capacity is determined by what our Material Recovering Facility is capable of sorting, the facility is also shared with Hampshire County Council and Southampton County Council. Our partnership is planning to build a new a new recycling sorting facility, and a site, planning permission, and capital funding has been secured. However, progress is slow due to government delays on providing local authorities with the full details of its simpler recycling plans.”