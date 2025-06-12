Portsmouth public health report shows progress and persistent challenges

Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices in Guildhall SquarePicture: Allan Hutchings (150076-182)

A new report from Portsmouth City Council’s Public Health department shows strong progress in tackling smoking, substance abuse, and heart disease.

However, it also highlights ongoing problems, including childhood obesity, mental health issues, and health inequalities.

The Public Health Business Plan 2025 sets out eight key priorities. These include improving tobacco control, sexual health, and reducing environmental risks like air pollution.

Smoking Rates Down, but Quit Rate Drops

Smoking in Portsmouth has fallen to 10.1 per cent. In the past year, over 1,500 quit attempts were made—353 more than the previous year—with 647 people successfully quitting. However, the quit rate fell to 42.7 per cent, which officials say is because more support is now reaching people who face greater challenges in giving up smoking.

The “Swap to Stop” scheme, which offers free e-cigarettes, was used in nearly half of all quit attempts. Community pharmacies and local initiatives, such as Somerstown Social housing stop smoking project, also played an important role.

More People Getting Help for Substance Use

The number of adults receiving support for drug and alcohol use rose to 1,924 in February 2024, up from 1,468 in 2022. Support for young people also increased. A women-only service called Project W is expanding, and weekend service hours have been added.

Despite this, Portsmouth still has a higher-than-average number of drug-related deaths. A rise in ketamine use among under-18s has raised concern and led to new partnerships with hospitals and prevention services.

Helen Atkinson, the council’s director of public health, told a recent health panel that “Portsmouth is a highly deprived city with high drug use” and that the recent rise of synthetic drugs make overdoses more likely.

She added: “We’ve had additional funding from the government for the last two years for substance misuse services.

“Project W – women only service – it was identified that women often don’t feel safe in the traditional services – they might have been a victim of domestic violence. It might be possible that their abuser is also receiving services.”

Heart Health Improving Across the City

Cardiovascular disease remains a major concern in Portsmouth, but progress is being made. Blood pressure checks rose from 75.8 per cent in 2022 to 87.1 per cent in 2024 - the best improvement in the Hampshire and Isle of Wight region. This success comes from NHS Health Checks, community outreach, and targeted support in high-need areas.

Obesity and Physical Inactivity Still Widespread

Obesity is still a serious issue. Nearly one in four children in Year Six are obese - double the rate of children starting school. Adult obesity remains slightly above the national average.

Many children are also not active enough, with half not getting the recommended 60 minutes of daily activity. The council is supporting this through projects like the Active Portsmouth Alliance and more outdoor activities.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Although the city’s suicide rate is now close to the national average, there is growing concern about rising suicide rates among women. A new five-year Suicide Prevention Action Plan aims to improve early intervention, track real-time data, and better support vulnerable residents.

£5m for Health Inequality Research

Portsmouth has received £5m from the National Institute for Health and Care Research to launch the Health Determinants Research Collaborative Portsmouth. This project will study how housing, air quality, education, and other social factors affect health—aiming to shape more fair and effective policies.

Air Quality Improves for First Time in Years

For the first time in several years, the city’s air pollution-related death rate has dropped to 5.2 per cent - now in line with the national average. A new Air Quality Strategy is expected this autumn, and the council continues to focus on greener, climate-resilient planning, including school adaptation work and a new Urban Forest Master Plan.

Community Champions Making a Difference

The Community Champions scheme is growing, with 27 volunteers helping to spread health messages in schools, places of worship, and online. Success stories include blood pressure awareness campaigns and linking people to stop-smoking services.