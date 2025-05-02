Portsmouth residents can apply for one-off payments through new hardship fund

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth residents struggling to pay for essentials can now apply for a one-off payment through a new exceptional hardship scheme.

The council-run scheme offers financial support to individuals and families facing severe hardship, with payments tailored to individual circumstances. It is open to low-income households who meet the criteria and have not received a payment in the past six months.

Support is available for groceries, energy bills, and essential household items such as fridges, furniture, children’s clothing and vehicle repairs. The first application window is open until 12 noon on Thursday 12 June 2025, with a second window planned for July.

This is the first of several schemes being rolled out as part of the latest Household Support Fund. Portsmouth City Council has been allocated £3.3 million by the UK Government to provide help until March 2026.

Further schemes will launch in stages, including targeted cost of living payments for groups such as pensioners, carers, care leavers and people with disabilities.

Supermarket vouchers will be offered to children on free school meals, with a separate scheme for low-income families who do not qualify. Holiday activities will also be extended, and extra funding will be given to local food banks and community food projects.

The city’s cost of living hub and helpline will continue to be funded, providing advice and help to apply for benefits and payments.

Council Leader Councillor Steve Pitt said: “People have just seen a huge hike in many of their bills at a time when prices aren’t getting cheaper. There’s evidence that many local people are in more financial hardship than ever, so it’s essential that we allocate this funding to those who most need it.

“I strongly encourage people to check if they qualify for payment schemes when they open, as well as other benefits, and to contact our cost of living hub for any help.”

Residents can check eligibility and apply at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/household-support-fund or call 023 9284 1047.