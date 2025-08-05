Portsmouth residents urged to have their say on private parking reforms

Portsmouth residents are being encouraged to have their say on raising standards across the private parking industry.

Backed by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, the Labour Government’s proposals include a strengthened Private Parking Code of Practice designed to crack down on rogue operators and protect drivers from unfair fines.

The consultation, which runs until September 5, outlines new rules including clearer signage, mandatory grace periods, and better support for motorists in vulnerable situations, such as attending hospital appointments, where they may have no reasonable choice but to breach parking terms.

“This is a real opportunity for Portsmouth people to shape the future of private parking and finally get the fair treatment they deserve,” said Mr Morgan.

He added: “Far too often rogue parking operators give out unfair or incorrect charges to Portsmouth people who haven’t done anything wrong.”

The new proposals follow years of stalled progress. While Parliament passed legislation for a legally binding code six years ago, attempts by previous administrations were either delayed or withdrawn after legal challenges. The current system, critics say, lacks transparency and accountability.

Residents have long reported frustrations with payment machine errors, confusing signage, and poor mobile signal leading to accidental fines. The new measures aim to address these issues head-on.

Local driver Angela Price welcomed the changes, saying, “It’s about time something was done. I once got fined after taking my elderly mum to hospital because I couldn’t get a signal to pay. It was so stressful.”

The number of private parking charges issued last year hit a record 12.8m – a 673 per cent increase since 2012. Under the proposed code, operators who fail to comply could lose access to DVLA data, effectively preventing them from issuing charges.

Minister for Local Growth Alex Norris said the government was “working at pace” to raise standards. He stated: “We inherited a dysfunctional private parking market that has lacked crucial transparency and protection for motorists, leading to unfair and unjustified charges.”

The consultation is now live and available at: gov.uk/private-parking-code-of-practice.