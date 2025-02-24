A Portsmouth school has been named among the first 750 in England to introduce free breakfast clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will provide all primary-aged children at Court Lane Junior Academy with a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day as part of a national initiative designed to ease financial pressures on parents, potentially saving working families up to £450 per year.

Schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout which is expected to benefit 67,000 pupils in disadvantaged communities during its initial phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schools chosen for the trial, including the Cosham school, are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Stephen Morgan MP | Stephen Morgan MP

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the announcement, saying: “I am absolutely delighted free breakfast clubs will be rolled out in Portsmouth and across the country to save working families up to £450 and set children up to start the day ready to learn.

“This commitment is vital to getting children school-ready so they are able to improve their attendance, attainment and wellbeing, as well as improving the household finances of local families.

“Through our Plan for Change, this Labour government is boosting parents’ work choices and children’s life chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson highlighted the importance of the scheme, stating: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of Labour’s Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

“Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.”

Here is the list of the Hampshire schools that will start offering free breakfast clubs from April:

John Keble CofE Primary School, Winchester, Endeavour Primary, Andover – Hampshire Rownhams St John’s C E Primary School, Rownhams St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Aldershot Manor C of E Infant School, Hardley Long Sutton Primary School, Hook Hordle C of E Primary School, Lymington Farnborough Grange Nursery & Infant Community School, Farnborough Marlborough County Infants, Aldershot The Ferns Primary Academy, Farnborough Gatten and Lake County Primary, Isle of Wight Barton Primary School, Isle of Wight Court Lane Junior Academy, Portsmouth Bevois Town Primary School, Southampton St. John’s Primary and Nursery School, Southampton

Government research also found that 87 per cent of parents view breakfast clubs as a valuable social opportunity for children, while 66 per cent recognise their educational benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is part of a broader effort to tackle child poverty, with research indicating that breakfast clubs can improve children’s behaviour, attendance, and academic performance. Studies suggest that participation in these clubs can improve pupils’ reading, writing, and maths skills by an average of two months.