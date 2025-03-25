Portsmouth seafront and city car parks face price increases

By Toby Paine

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Parking charges across Portsmouth are set to rise from April 9 as Portsmouth City Council increases fees for both on-street and council-owned car parks.

The changes come as part of the council’s approved budget for 2025/26, following a freeze on parking charges last year.

The price hikes will affect several popular car parks and multiple seafront locations, as well as on-street parking in key areas.

Car Parks

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Canoe Lake carpark in Southsea, Portsmouthplaceholder image
Canoe Lake carpark in Southsea, Portsmouth | Google Streetview

From 9 April, parking charges at Ashby Place, Clarence Pier, Pyramids, Seafront D-Day, Seafront Canoe Lake, Seafront Overflow, Southsea Common and Seafront The Esplanade car parks will increase.

For short stays, the cost of parking for one hour will rise from £1.90 to £2.00. A two-hour stay will go up from £3.20 to £3.40. Parking for three hours will rise from £4.20 to £4.50 while four hours will increase by 40p, from £5.20 to £5.60.

Longer stays will see larger increases. Parking for six hours will go up by 60p, from £6.70 to £7.30. An eight-hour stay will rise by 80p, from £8.80 to £9.60, while the cost of all-day parking will increase by 90p, from £12.40 to £13.30.

Season tickets will also see price increases. A one-month season ticket will go up by £10, from £95 to £105. A three-month ticket will rise by £26, from £262 to £288, while a six-month ticket will increase by £51, from £513 to £564. The cost of an annual season ticket will rise by £101, from £1,005 to £1,106.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The price of the all car parks season ticket, which allows parking in multiple locations, will increase from £1,824 to £2,006, a rise of £182.

On Street-parking

Avenue De Caen, Southsea, Portsmouthplaceholder image
Avenue De Caen, Southsea, Portsmouth | Google Streetview

Parking charges will increase at several seafront on-street parking areas, including Avenue de Caen, Bellevue Terrace, Clarence Esplanade, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way, Eastney Esplanade, Grand Parade, Henderson Road, Jack Cockerill Way, Jubilee Terrace, Kings Terrace, Long Curtain Road, Pembroke Road, Pier Road, Portland Road, South Parade, Southsea Esplanade, Southsea Terrace, Victoria Avenue, Victoria Avenue Spur, and Western Parade.

For shorter stays, the cost of parking for one hour will rise from £2.00 to £2.20. A two-hour stay will go up from £3.40 to £3.80. Parking for three hours will increase by 60p, from £4.50 to £5.10, while a four-hour stay will rise by 80p, from £5.60 to £6.40.

Parking for six hours will rise from £7.30 to £8.50, an increase of £1.20. An eight-hour stay will go up by £1.60, from £9.60 to £11.20. Parking for more than eight hours will increase from £13.30 to £15.10, a rise of £1.80.

The council stated that the increase follows a freeze on parking charges last year, aiming for a below-inflation increase over the two-year period.

Related topics:Portsmouth City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice