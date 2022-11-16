Portsmouth sewage treatment facility will be rebuilt, confirms city council

Portsmouth City Council has granted planning permission to site owner QinetiQ to decommission the existing facility and replace it with one which includes an underground emergency storage tank. A report approving the scheme said that, subject to archaeological and ecological measures being undertaken, that the project would be an improvement over the existing arrangement.

‘The proposed replacement package sewage treatment works is required due to the acute need to increase the capacity of the existing sewage treatment works,’ it said. ‘The sewage treatment works are required to support the increase in workforce at the site, which is partly as a result of the recently-completed National Maritime Systems Centre.’

The Portsdown Technology Park on Portsdown Hill. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142088-11)