Portsmouth traffic: Somers Town walking and cycling pathway due to be completed soon - when

By Freddie Webb
Published 24th May 2024, 16:10 BST
A walkway to the city centre for pedestrians and cyclists is due to be completed soon.

Engineers have nearly completed renovations on the shared path which runs between Aldwell Street and Rivers Street to Somers Town Hub. Portsmouth City Council is aiming to improve infrastructure for people walking, cycling, wheeling or riding rented e-scooters.

A walkway in Somers Town has been fully renovated to make travelling easier for pedestrians and cyclists in Portsmouth.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport and Liberal Democrat for Eastney & Craneswater, said: “I'm pleased to see another step taken to improve cycling and walking routes in Portsmouth, making it safer and easier for everyone to travel around the city, especially in this busy and well-used route. The addition of new trees also contributes towards creating a greener and more pleasant environment in the city.”

