Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major road in Portsmouth will remain closed for nearly two weeks while engineers carry out infrastructure improvements - including measures to encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Lake Road in Portsmouth will be closed for nearly two weeks as engineering work is taking place ahead of the installation of a new tiger crossing. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

The closure from the Lake Road roundabout in Landport to the Fratton Road junction in Fratton started yesterday morning (May 14) and it is scheduled to reopen on May 26. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) said on Facebook that workers will be making rainwater drainage improvements before installing a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

They added: “Diversions will be in place for people driving and cycling during the works. The footpath will be open as normal for people travelling through the area or visiting the local schools and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to journeys while the improvements take place and please be assured our contractors are working as efficiently as it is safe to do so.” The local authority said the Stagecoach 23 and First Bus 3 and 7theStar services will follow a diversion route. They advised people to allow extra time for their journey, and to check with service operators for updated travel information.

Both bus stops closest to the Fratton Road junction will be closed. The nearest points are on Hanway Road and outside St Mary’s Church. PCC said they are continuing to make the city’s routes safer for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) project.

Details for the scheme and diversions

The planned work is in preparation to install a new tiger crossing - a zebra crossing with a cycle path alongside it. Motorists exiting from Clarendon Street are able to avoid the roadworks by turning right onto Fratton Road junction.

Traffic exiting Turner Road will be able to exit left towards Fratton Road junction.