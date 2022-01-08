Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan reselected by Labour to run in next election

Pictured: Stephen Morgan. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Stephen Morgan will stand unopposed as the Labour candidate for the Portsmouth South constituency when the nation next goes to the polls.

As with all sitting Labour MPs, Mr Morgan had to take part in the party’s trigger ballot to determine whether other candidates could challenge him for the right to contest the seat for the party.

Portsmouth Labour confirmed today he had gained the support of all branches and all affiliates.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I am delighted that party members and the wider Labour movement have put their trust in me once again to be their representative for our constituency.

‘Being the MP for Portsmouth South, where I grew up, has been the greatest honour of my life. Since being elected I have prioritised the issues that matter to local people, be that supporting our city’s frontline pandemic response; tackling crime and getting our 1,000 bobbies back following Tory policing cuts; fighting for investment in our city schools and making sure our NHS gets the support it needs.

‘But there is so much more for me to do for communities across our city. I will continue to work tirelessly to represent the interests of everyone, and look forward to contesting the next general election now confirmed as Labour’s candidate.’

Mr Morgan won the seat for Labour for the first time in the constituency’s history in the snap general election of 2017. In the December 2019 election he increased his majority, and secured his seat.

Last month Mr Morgan was named as Keir Starmer’s shadow schools minister, having previously been the shadow armed forces minister.

