Councillor Lynne Stagg said on Thursday that Walmer Road, Renny Road and Proctor Lane had been a ‘problem’ for years and said making them one-way would resolve issues with cars passing each other and speeding.

The approved system will make each road one-way for vehicles, however a contraflow system will be in place for cyclists, allowing them to travel in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area of Fratton which will see a one-way system brought in Picture: Google

Councillor Dave Ashmore, who represents the Fratton ward, said the changes would help resolve long-standing problems in the area.

‘For the last couple of years people in those roads have constantly brought up concerns about the fact the road is quite narrow with parked cars and the two-way system,’ he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As they’re quite long and quite narrow, it does lead to tailbacks and cars are being damaged. There’s also speeding at night.

‘This is what the people want. I think it will lead to safer roads, it will lead to less damage to cars and it will help cyclists.’

The one-way system will begin on Walmer Road after its junction with Guildford Road heading eastward. It would include a western-only direction on Proctor Lane while the entirety of Renny Road would be southbound.

Two-way cycle routes will be signposted along the three roads and speed cushions will also be installed to prevent drivers from speeding along the less busy roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During last year’s consultation, council officers knocked on doors of 800 homes in the area with 39 per cent of people favouring changes to the road network and only three per cent opposing them. The remainder were said to be neutral.