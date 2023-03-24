News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Portsmouth streets to be made one-way to ease traffic problems

A new one-way system will be introduced in Fratton after the scheme was approved by Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport.

By Josh Wright
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT

Councillor Lynne Stagg said on Thursday that Walmer Road, Renny Road and Proctor Lane had been a ‘problem’ for years and said making them one-way would resolve issues with cars passing each other and speeding.

The approved system will make each road one-way for vehicles, however a contraflow system will be in place for cyclists, allowing them to travel in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Four Portsmouth streets to be made one-way

The area of Fratton which will see a one-way system brought in Picture: Google
The area of Fratton which will see a one-way system brought in Picture: Google
The area of Fratton which will see a one-way system brought in Picture: Google
Most Popular

Councillor Dave Ashmore, who represents the Fratton ward, said the changes would help resolve long-standing problems in the area.

‘For the last couple of years people in those roads have constantly brought up concerns about the fact the road is quite narrow with parked cars and the two-way system,’ he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘As they’re quite long and quite narrow, it does lead to tailbacks and cars are being damaged. There’s also speeding at night.

‘This is what the people want. I think it will lead to safer roads, it will lead to less damage to cars and it will help cyclists.’

The one-way system will begin on Walmer Road after its junction with Guildford Road heading eastward. It would include a western-only direction on Proctor Lane while the entirety of Renny Road would be southbound.

Two-way cycle routes will be signposted along the three roads and speed cushions will also be installed to prevent drivers from speeding along the less busy roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During last year’s consultation, council officers knocked on doors of 800 homes in the area with 39 per cent of people favouring changes to the road network and only three per cent opposing them. The remainder were said to be neutral.

Only two objections to the proposals were lodged during the formal traffic regulation order consultation period.

Portsmouth City CouncilPortsmouth