The move to increase the upper limit from eight years to 12 came in response to pleas from drivers who said the increased cost of cars was making it more difficult to make a living.

‘This is about giving the trade a fighting chance moving forward,’ licensing committee chairman Scott Payter-Harris said after the changes were agreed. ‘We’ve heard about the burdens they have and we need to go out there and give them an opportunity to earn a living.’

Wolverhampton registered vehicle in Portsmouth.

Several drivers and industry representatives spoke at the meeting in favour of the change while concerns were also raised around their treatment by the city council.

Driver Viv Young said the increase needed to go even further to make it more viable to drive wheelchair-accessible vehicles and that more needed to be done to help the industry which is already the subject of stringent checks.

His comments were echoed by Uber representative Peter Sutherland who also urged councillors to consider delaying the introduction of rules requiring taxis to be electric-powered.

‘I would applaud the move to 12 years for all licensed vehicles. It’s hurting us, it’s hurting the trade. Vehicles are a lot more expensive,’ he said.

The taxi changes have been positively received.

‘I understand the desire to move to an all-electric fleet but common sense has to prevail but that date must move further and further away – it’s becoming less and less attainable. It’s not a reality in 2025.’

Bruce Hall, the general manager of Aqua Cars, also raised concerns around new requirements for DBS checks and the introduction of new driver registers.

But councillors said the rules were important to ensure the safety of people using taxis.

‘Safeguarding of the public is absolutely paramount so trust in the trade is really important,’ councillor Lee Hunt said. ‘That’s why we have these policies.

‘I can’t see anything in these recommendations that isn’t common sense. It safeguards the trade and it safeguards the public.’

Cllr Payter-Harris said the response to the consultation on the changes was the largest the council had ever had and reflected the views of the industry.