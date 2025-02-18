Portsmouth’s bus services get a boost with new route and more frequent trips

Stagecoach South, Service 18 bus in Portsmouth

Portsmouth residents will soon benefit from upgrades to local bus services, making travel around the city faster and more convenient.

A new bus route, number 19, will be introduced to connect Anchorage Park and Leigh Park. The route will also stop at key locations, including the Airport Industrial Estate, Admiral Lord Nelson School, and Ocean Retail Park. Buses on this route will run every hour from Monday to Saturday.

The popular service 18 will also be improved. It will now run every 20 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and every 30 minutes on Sundays. The route will extend to Clarence Pier and provide better access to Southsea. Buses will also stop at St Jude's Church for Southsea Shops, offering better connections to Hovertravel for those heading to the Isle of Wight.

These changes, effective from April 6, are part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and are designed to meet the growing demand for faster and more frequent public transport.

The improvements come from a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and local bus operator Stagecoach. They aim to provide better services for commuters, shoppers, students, and visitors to QA Hospital. The changes will also support easier connections for those travelling to the Isle of Wight.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “We’re excited to further enhance Portsmouth’s bus network, making it easier and more efficient to get around the city. These changes, part of our broader plan to improve travel for all, are based on feedback from our residents and will improve transport for commuters and visitors alike. We’re committed to delivering services that meet the needs of our community.”

Rob Vince, business development manager for Stagecoach, added: “We’re proud to partner with Portsmouth City Council to enhance bus services across Portsmouth. Through joint investment, we’re improving reliability, expanding services, and strengthening key connections to QA Hospital, Ocean Retail Park and the Isle of Wight—making travel more convenient and accessible for our communities.”

For more information about the changes to bus services, visit Stagecoach website.