The Kassia restaurant and bar in Drayton is seeking permission for a new outdoor seating area.

The cocktail bar and Indian tapas restaurant on Havant Road has re-submitted plans to Portsmouth City Council for a timber decking seating area providing approximately 48 seats. It follows its original planning application, which was granted conditional planning permission in October 2019, being put on hold due to “the after-effects of the pandemic”.

Council reports, from the previous application, state that the decking would be built in front of the existing entrance with a depth of 4.6m, a width of 12.5m and enclosed with a 1.1m steel balustrade.They added the previous planning consent should “ensure the protection of amenity” and a “good standard of living environment” for current and future customers.

Kassia in Drayton has unveiled plans for an outdoor seating area

However, council officers added the space is not defined as an outdoor drinking area and therefore can only be used “for the consumption of soft drinks and beverages”. The council’s environmental health department had a “history of complaints” from neighbours “due to both loud music and rowdy behaviour of customers outside and leaving the venue”.

Observations also revealed that live music played on the premises could reach “very loud levels” at weekends “which can be heard at distances of up to 80 metres”. The impact could be exacerbated “whenever the door is opened” as customers enter or leave the building. It was this consideration that led to a planning condition, stipulating that the seating area be closed to the public between 8pm and 9am.