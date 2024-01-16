There will be a “next evolution” of Pitt Street skatepark after its demolition as part of the council’s city centre regeneration scheme, the founder has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incredibly popular indoor skatepark and events venue will likely move on from its current home in the former Sainsbury’s on Commercial Road in Portsmouth. The Undercover Skatepark Project was launched in December 2022 and the facility, named after the Pitt St Gymnastics Centre, provides beginner lessons, roller disco, food and drinks, and has hosted various events, including a performance by electronic music duo Chase and Status.

However, approval of the council’s City Centre North regeneration scheme in October last year means the facility will need to be demolished in the first phase of development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said his administration is “continuing to develop the proposals”. “There are no timescales currently outlined for the demolition and redevelopment of the north of the city centre. However, we want to work closely with all partners in that area including the Pitt Street Skatepark to ensure they are supported in their transition as the development progresses.

Ben Cooper on the ramps at the Pitt St Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

"We are aware that Pitt Street Skatepark is of great popularity amongst our residents and will provide them with the necessary support as and when relocation is required.

“From the start of this project, use of the former Sainsbury’s building for the skatepark was always short to medium term as the site was purchased to support the overall regeneration of the northern part of the city centre and what a fantastic meanwhile use it has proven to be!”