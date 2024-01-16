Portsmouth's Pitt St Skatepark will have 'next evolution' after the demolition of its home for the city's regeneration
The incredibly popular indoor skatepark and events venue will likely move on from its current home in the former Sainsbury’s on Commercial Road in Portsmouth. The Undercover Skatepark Project was launched in December 2022 and the facility, named after the Pitt St Gymnastics Centre, provides beginner lessons, roller disco, food and drinks, and has hosted various events, including a performance by electronic music duo Chase and Status.
However, approval of the council’s City Centre North regeneration scheme in October last year means the facility will need to be demolished in the first phase of development.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said his administration is “continuing to develop the proposals”. “There are no timescales currently outlined for the demolition and redevelopment of the north of the city centre. However, we want to work closely with all partners in that area including the Pitt Street Skatepark to ensure they are supported in their transition as the development progresses.
"We are aware that Pitt Street Skatepark is of great popularity amongst our residents and will provide them with the necessary support as and when relocation is required.
“From the start of this project, use of the former Sainsbury’s building for the skatepark was always short to medium term as the site was purchased to support the overall regeneration of the northern part of the city centre and what a fantastic meanwhile use it has proven to be!”
The founder of Pitt Street Jacob Skinner said that the current version of the facility “is our pilot model”. “There will be a next evolution of the undercover skatepark project, that will be our final home,” he said. “There’s no other skatepark like this in the country, there’s something for everyone. We’ve become involved in something bigger than I thought it was ever going to be.”