WATCH: Inside Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark - the skatepark inside an old supermarket
The Pitt Street Skatepark, inside the former Sainsbury's supermarket just to the north of the city centre, opened at the end of last year and boasts ramps, rails and ledges with enough variations to hold competitions alongside day-to-day use, as well as a cafe, skate shop and bar - with seating areas to safely watch the action. BMX riders, roller bladers, scooter riders, skaters are all now taking full advantage of the facilities on offer with sessions for beginners, family-friendly, all abilities and experts.
Watch our video as we paid a visit to see how the Pitt Street team have been getting on – and to see what is inside ahead of its first ‘bank holiday bonaza’ festival on May 26, 27, and 28 which promises to be an event where ‘music, adrenaline, and excitement collide’.
For more details and prices or to book a session visit undercoverskateparkproject.co.uk or its Facebook page.