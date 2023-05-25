The Pitt Street Skatepark, inside the former Sainsbury's supermarket just to the north of the city centre, opened at the end of last year and boasts ramps, rails and ledges with enough variations to hold competitions alongside day-to-day use, as well as a cafe, skate shop and bar - with seating areas to safely watch the action. BMX riders, roller bladers, scooter riders, skaters are all now taking full advantage of the facilities on offer with sessions for beginners, family-friendly, all abilities and experts.