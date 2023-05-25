News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

WATCH: Inside Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark - the skatepark inside an old supermarket

Supermarket trolleys have been swapped for skateboards and scooters inside a fantastic indoor skatepark in Portsmouth which can be found inside an old supermarket.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:34 BST

The Pitt Street Skatepark, inside the former Sainsbury's supermarket just to the north of the city centre, opened at the end of last year and boasts ramps, rails and ledges with enough variations to hold competitions alongside day-to-day use, as well as a cafe, skate shop and bar - with seating areas to safely watch the action. BMX riders, roller bladers, scooter riders, skaters are all now taking full advantage of the facilities on offer with sessions for beginners, family-friendly, all abilities and experts.

ALSO READ: 'Dream' becomes reality as Portsmouth's first indoor skatepark and community hub opens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch our video as we paid a visit to see how the Pitt Street team have been getting on – and to see what is inside ahead of its first ‘bank holiday bonaza’ festival on May 26, 27, and 28 which promises to be an event where ‘music, adrenaline, and excitement collide’.

The team at Pitt Street are getting ready for the bank holiday bonaza weekendThe team at Pitt Street are getting ready for the bank holiday bonaza weekend
The team at Pitt Street are getting ready for the bank holiday bonaza weekend
Most Popular

    FOR MORE READ: Pitt Street skatepark hosts adrenaline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports

    For more details and prices or to book a session visit undercoverskateparkproject.co.uk or its Facebook page.

    Related topics:PortsmouthFacebook