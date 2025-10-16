Stunning pictures reveal position of iconic yellow shelters on new-look Southsea promenade

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:59 BST

Southsea’s iconic yellow shelters have been moved into position on the new-look Southsea promenade.

The promenade slabs are now fully installed along the new sea defences being created in front of Southsea Common. It means the coastal partners team are now concentrating on the preparations to install the furniture - including the two yellow shelters which arrived this week after being refurbished.

On the other side of the road the embankment has also now been fully dressed with topsoil and seeded with grass along its entire length. The works are all due to be completed by the summer next year.

Pictures and video by Marcin Jedrysiak

The re-shingled beach, new promenade, road and new embankment are all on show in Southsea in front of Southsea Common

1. Sea defences

The re-shingled beach, new promenade, road and new embankment are all on show in Southsea in front of Southsea Common | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Iconic yellow shelters are placed into position on the new-look promenade in Southsea

2. Sea defences

Iconic yellow shelters are placed into position on the new-look promenade in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

New-look promenade is coming together in Southsea

3. Sea defences

New-look promenade is coming together in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

A mix of Yorkstone and granite ‘setts’ is being installed on the road in front of the Portsmouth Naval Memorial to give this section of the road a different feel in Southsea

4. Sea defences

A mix of Yorkstone and granite ‘setts’ is being installed on the road in front of the Portsmouth Naval Memorial to give this section of the road a different feel in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

