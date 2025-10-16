The promenade slabs are now fully installed along the new sea defences being created in front of Southsea Common. It means the coastal partners team are now concentrating on the preparations to install the furniture - including the two yellow shelters which arrived this week after being refurbished.
On the other side of the road the embankment has also now been fully dressed with topsoil and seeded with grass along its entire length. The works are all due to be completed by the summer next year.
Pictures and video by Marcin Jedrysiak
1. Sea defences
The re-shingled beach, new promenade, road and new embankment are all on show in Southsea in front of Southsea Common | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Sea defences
Iconic yellow shelters are placed into position on the new-look promenade in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Sea defences
New-look promenade is coming together in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Sea defences
A mix of Yorkstone and granite ‘setts’ is being installed on the road in front of the Portsmouth Naval Memorial to give this section of the road a different feel in Southsea | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak