The proposal will see new granite material cover the gaps left once the cash machine and night safe are removed. This will match the original colour, texture finish, pattern and grout detail. Glass and frame materials will be reinstated and match the original colour, transparency and sealant detail. According to planning documents, 10 full-time jobs will also go when the branch shuts.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Its website said: “Closing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that we ever take lightly. A branch closure decision involves us looking at several different criteria, including the likely impact on customers. How often customers use the branch – and the transactions they’re making.” It said that comparing January 2019 and January 2023, counter transactions for personal customers decreased by 56 per cent which is one of the reasons behind the closure.Once closed, the nearest branches will be Commercial Road in Fareham and Chichester. The nearest cash machines will be in West Street at Lloyds, Nationwide and Halifax. More information on application APP/24/00280 can be found on Havant Borough Council’s planning website, with June 10 set as the internal target date for a decision.