Prominent road in Hayling Island to be closed for much-needed repairs
A prominent road in Hayling Island will be closed for three days next month to allow for much-needed repairs.
Road repairs will be carried out at Beachlands Central - between the roundabout and skate park - leading to the road by the toilet block to be closed for three days.
This will take place within a ten day period from December 2.
Havant Borough Council has said the toilets, Visitor Centre, and beach car parks will remain open as usual and apologised for any inconvenience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.