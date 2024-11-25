A prominent road in Hayling Island will be closed for three days next month to allow for much-needed repairs.

Road repairs will be carried out at Beachlands Central, Hayling Island | Google Streetview

Road repairs will be carried out at Beachlands Central - between the roundabout and skate park - leading to the road by the toilet block to be closed for three days.

This will take place within a ten day period from December 2.

Havant Borough Council has said the toilets, Visitor Centre, and beach car parks will remain open as usual and apologised for any inconvenience.