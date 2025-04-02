Protected trees restored after unlawful removal in Victoria Road North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth City Council has replaced two protected trees that were unlawfully removed, with the costs covered by the person responsible.

On 28 January 2022, the council issued a Tree Replacement Notice after two trees on Victoria Road North, which were protected by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), were cut down without permission. The notice required two new trees to be planted in the same location.

As the notice was not followed, the council used its legal powers to replace the trees, planting two lime trees. The cost of this work will be recovered from the individual responsible for the original felling.

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy and city development, said: “Our priority is to protect our environment and amenity in the city. It is unlawful to destroy trees protected by a Tree Protection Order. I am pleased to see that direct action by our planning enforcement team was taken to send a clear message that the felling of protected trees is not acceptable.”

The council's planning enforcement team arranged for Colas to prepare the ground and for Gristwood and Toms Limited to plant the replacement trees. The work has now been completed.

A TPO is a legal protection that makes it an offence to cut down, prune, uproot, or damage a designated tree without the council’s permission. TPOs are used to protect trees that have significant visual or environmental value.

Anyone wishing to remove a protected tree must apply for formal planning consent from the Local Planning Authority. A strong case must be made, and replacement trees are usually required.

For more information, visit Portsmouth City Council’s Tree Works and Tree Preservation Orders webpage.