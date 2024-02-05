The group is protesting against the removal of the live monitoring of CCTV in Gosport. Picture for illustrative purposes only

The support group, Women Supporting Women, is leading the peaceful protest on Wednesday and has launched a petition calling for the reinstatement of the live monitoring in the town’s public areas to help “create a public environment where women and girls of Gosport feel safe”. It follows a decision by Gosport Borough Council to cut the funding to pay for the monitoring.

The group, which has 1,600 members, said in a statement: “The national strategy for reducing violence against women and girls identified CCTV and street lighting as important environmental factors that help women and girls feel safe. Cancelling CCTV monitoring without public consultation is an abuse of power by Gosport Borough Council. Only women and girls understand what it feels like to be a woman walking alone in the dark in Gosport.”

It pointed to figures from the Office for National Statistics, which says that four in five women feel unsafe walking alone after dark in a park or other open public space.

Isobel, a local woman of Gosport, spoke of the impact the CCTV cut has had on her perception of safety: “I used to work in Gosport High Street and when arriving or leaving for work when it got dark earlier or when it was quieter I always felt a little safer knowing that there was live CCTV. I would think twice about going to the high street now, especially in the evening. It feels such a sad state of affairs when it comes to this.”

The protest and the petition – which has hundreds of signatures – are backed by the town’s county councillor Lesley Meenaghan. Councillor Meenaghan said: “Working alongside police and other emergency services our CCTV colleagues proved to be a valuable resource in helping keep Gosport residents safe and deter crime. They were helping to keep residents safe and free from harm and the detaining of those who would harm others. What a dreadful situation we now find ourselves in. Gosport has its challenges. If any town needs live monitoring of CCTV surely it is Gosport?”