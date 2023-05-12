More CCTV cameras to be installed in Gosport to deter nuisance

Gosport Borough Council has installed a permanent CCTV camera at Elson Recreation Ground after a successful bid for government funding.

The council will also install two cameras at Jackie Spencer’s Bridge and one in Gosport Park to get a comprehensive view of the area.

More CCTV cameras will be installed in Gosport Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Councillor Sue Ballard, the chair of Gosport Community Safety Partnership, said: ‘I’m pleased these cameras are being installed to reassure local people. The areas receiving new CCTV have suffered from anti-social behaviour and cameras are an effective deterrent against crime.

‘Last year, it was subject to a dispersal order and this year we’ve already had several issues with large groups of youths gathering in drink, doing graffiti and general anti-social behaviour along with a fire at Elson church nearby.

‘There have been lots of reports of children breaking into the church hall and we hope the CCTV will aid the police in their investigations – they’ve put in an access request for the CCTV camera to capture anything that might be found on it.

‘There’s been concern from residents for weeks regarding the church hall and antisocial behaviour going across from Elson Park to Ham Lane Park.

‘We’ve now installed the CCTV in the last couple of weeks and it’s already been used by the police to secure evidence and hopefully, that will lead to convictions.’