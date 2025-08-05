Protesters clash over asylum seeker housing in Portsmouth

Toby Paine

Anti-migrant and anti-racist groups held opposing demonstrations outside a Southsea hotel housing asylum seekers last Friday.

A modest number of anti-migrant protesters gathered near South Parade Pier on August 1, opposite the Royal Beach Hotel, calling for its closure.

They were met by counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), who rallied in support of asylum seekers.

The Home Office often uses hotels to house asylum seekers while claims are processed.

The protest followed a larger demonstration in Waterlooville, where over 1,000 people objected to plans to house 35 refugees.

It also came after media reports of a serious alleged incident involving a hotel resident. A man has been charged and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Marie Pigney, of the recently formed Portsmouth Patriots, said the protest was focused on the safety of women and children.

“None of us are racists,” she said. “I support genuine refugees. It’s the illegal immigrants we have an issue with because we have a different culture.”

“This is about a culture which doesn’t play nice with Christianity, we are still a Christian country,” she added.

She also said she’d heard members of the far-right White Vanguard might attend, but added: “They are not welcome – that’s not what this is about.”

As of the end of March this year, 749 asylum seekers had received support in Portsmouth – 96 of whom were placed in hotels, with the remainder in dispersed accommodation, according to government statistics.

In comparison, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant have accommodated 23, 29, and 14 asylum seekers respectively.

Reform UK’s Councillor Raymond Dent, who observed the protest, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he felt reassured about how safely it was handled.

While the protest did not turn violent, some anti-migrant demonstrators shouted abuse, including claims that SUTR members were pedophiles or supported pedophilia.

Police intervened twice as SUTR activists were leaving, warning anti-migrant protesters for physical contact.

SUTR representative Simon Magorian said the group aimed to defend and “stand with refugees”, rejecting the idea that asylum seekers are illegal. He argued that the moment someone claims asylum, “it has to be dealt with” through proper legal channels.

Magorian also pushed back against negative stereotypes, saying refugees aren’t lazy – pointing out that many do voluntary work and want to “settle down, get jobs, pay taxes, and become part of the community.”

Magorian said the anger being directed at refugees was misplaced, arguing that the real issue is “decades of neglect by the government”.

He believed the protests reflected a sense of “otherisation” and that frustrations about housing were being unfairly aimed at vulnerable people.

Instead of protesting outside hotels, he said demonstrators should be outside Parliament asking, “Why don’t you sort out decent affordable housing for everybody – veterans, single mums, everyone, regardless of race?”

He added that protesters were “shouting at the victims of the system, not the people that are responsible for the mess that it’s in.”