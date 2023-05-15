As reported, the ‘horror’ crash resulted in the M27 being closed in both directions between junction 5-7 after the incident at 6.40pm, with the air ambulance called. The male rider and female pillion passenger of the red BMW bike – both in their 60s – suffered serious injuries but avoided life threatening or life changing injuries.

A police spokesman said the man and woman were ‘travelling eastbound, collided with the barrier and came over to the westbound carriageway’ before adding: ‘We were called at 6.40pm yesterday (May 14) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M27 between junctions 5 and 7. This involved a red BMW motorcycle.

The M27

‘The male rider and female pillion passenger, both aged in their 60s and from Lincoln, were taken to hospital after suffering serious but not life threatening or life changing injuries. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 44230189802.’

Hampshire police moved quickly to provide an update on the situation yesterday evening on social media. It read: ‘Please be aware that we have had to close the M27 in both directions between junction 5 (Eastleigh) and junction 7 (Hedge End) whilst we deal with a single vehicle RTC. Please avoid if possible. We will update once lanes have been re-opened.’

