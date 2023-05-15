M27 crash: Man and woman in 60s on motorbike flung onto other side of carriageway after 'horrific' crash
A man and woman riding on a motorbike on the M27 yesterday evening collided with the central barrier before being flung onto the westbound carriageway.
As reported, the ‘horror’ crash resulted in the M27 being closed in both directions between junction 5-7 after the incident at 6.40pm, with the air ambulance called. The male rider and female pillion passenger of the red BMW bike – both in their 60s – suffered serious injuries but avoided life threatening or life changing injuries.
A police spokesman said the man and woman were ‘travelling eastbound, collided with the barrier and came over to the westbound carriageway’ before adding: ‘We were called at 6.40pm yesterday (May 14) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M27 between junctions 5 and 7. This involved a red BMW motorcycle.
‘The male rider and female pillion passenger, both aged in their 60s and from Lincoln, were taken to hospital after suffering serious but not life threatening or life changing injuries. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 44230189802.’
Hampshire police moved quickly to provide an update on the situation yesterday evening on social media. It read: ‘Please be aware that we have had to close the M27 in both directions between junction 5 (Eastleigh) and junction 7 (Hedge End) whilst we deal with a single vehicle RTC. Please avoid if possible. We will update once lanes have been re-opened.’
Updated posts then revealed the partial opening of the motorway before it was fully opened. Witnesses commenting on the post described the crash as ‘nasty’ and ‘horrific’.