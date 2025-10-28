£125k boost for Portsmouth art, schools and allotments

Leonardo da Pompey will feature as part of the Pride of Portsmouth art trail next summer. The open air art exhibition is just one of many ways Portsmouth will be celebrating its centenary as a city. | Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth City Council has signed off more than £125,000 in CIL cash to boost local art, green schools, and community spaces.

The council has approved funding for three community projects through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

A total of more than £125,000 will go towards schemes that aim to improve public spaces, support climate adaptation and make community areas more inclusive.

The first project will see £50,000 put towards a city-wide public art trail in collaboration with Wild in Art as part of the Portsmouth 100 Celebration. The trail will feature installations from both national and international artists, with a focus on showcasing Portsmouth’s creative talent.

The initiative hopes to celebrate local art, boost tourism, and bring colour and community spirit to the city’s streets.

The second scheme will invest £70,000 in a Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS) programme across schools. The initiative, supported by £635,000 match funding from Southern Water and the Department for Education, aims to tackle surface water flooding and help schools adapt to climate change.

SUDS uses features such as trees and rain gardens to manage rainwater, improve biodiversity and cool playgrounds. The project will begin with seven schools, with Southern Water working directly with four more. Further funding is being sought to expand the scheme to up to 18 schools in total.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett said the project will make school playgrounds “more accessible”, helping children enjoy a better environment in hot and wet weather.

The third scheme will provide £5,133 for accessibility improvements at Milton Community Allotment. Planned works include new gravel flooring, upgraded pathways, a new tool shed, and raised, wheelchair-accessible flower beds.

The improvements aim to make the site more welcoming and functional for community groups across the city.

The allocation of £125,133 from the City-Wide Neighbourhood CIL fund will reduce it’s balance to £28,728.20. However, the fund is regularly topped up through ongoing developer contributions.