Portsmouth is set to receive a £40m cash boost from the government in a bid to improve the city.

The money has come from the government’s £5bn Pride in Place programme which sees 339 neighbourhoods receive money to be spent on projects to revive the area - with Paulsgrove reportedly getting £20million of that sum.

Portsmouth is one of 95 areas to receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities. Meanwhile a number of other areas across the city, Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport will receive money to help ‘revive high streets, parks and public spaces’ from the government’s Pride of Place programme.

Areas to get the cash locally are:

Paulsgrove East, Portsmouth

Fratton West, Portsmouth

Leigh Park, Havant

Rowner, Gosport

Cowplain, Waterlooville

The government was unable to provide a breakdown of the funding when asked by The News, but Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin has taken to social media and revealed that £40 million of long-term funding for Portsmouth , with £20million of that specifically for Paulsgrove.

“That’s £2m very single year for the next decade,” she said.

Amanda Martin MP

No information has yet been shared about how decisions will be made over how this money will be spent, with Amanda Martin promising more information will be shared soon.

But the government said that local people will have a say on if they want the funding spent on reviving high streets, restoring parks, breathing new life into pubs or community facilities for example.

“It’s not politicians in Westminster, and it’s not the council who decides how this money is spent,” the Portsmouth North MP said. “It’s you and the local community.”

The government has also said communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in Britain’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed said: “Building pride in place starts with people, not politics. Local people know what they want to see in their neighbourhoods – and they don’t need government to dictate it.

“This plan will spark an historic grassroots movement that will restore local people’s power, boost national pride and help people get on in life across the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said: "We’re giving local people the power to transform their hometowns. Giving them more control of how money is spent where they live so that together we can invest in Britain’s renewal and build an economy that rewards working people.

“This £5 billion investment doesn't just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure – it cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see."