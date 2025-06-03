£3m investment confirmed for local skills bootcamp to tackle shortages

Stephen Morgan with apprentices

A £3m investment has been confirmed for a local Skills Bootcamp to address skills shortages, support economic growth, and reduce reliance on migrant labour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding forms part of Labour’s “Plan for Change”, which includes reforms designed to increase access to training in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and technology.

Nationally, the plan includes the creation of 120,000 new training places and 30,000 new apprenticeships, along with expanded access to adult learning courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Backed by unprecedented investment, these landmark reforms will give young people in Portsmouth skills opportunities to set them up for life.

“When I’m speaking with Portsmouth people, they tell me there aren’t nearly enough opportunities for local young people. Our Plan for Change demands a skills revolution which is why we’re delivering these opportunities across vital sectors including construction and healthcare.”

A new approach to funding will also shift resources away from master’s level (Level 7) apprenticeships, redirecting them towards training young and entry-level workers. Labour says this will increase fairness and deliver “the biggest expansion of opportunity in a generation.”

However, the policy has drawn criticism. Professional groups have warned that cutting funding for advanced apprenticeships could harm sectors that rely on high-level skills, including healthcare and law. Others argue it could limit career progression for adults already in the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers have also raised concerns about Labour’s planned 32 per cent increase in the Immigration Skills Charge, warning that it risks placing added costs on businesses without solving short-term labour shortages.

Further questions have been raised over the effectiveness of Skills England, the new body set to guide training policy. Education experts have said its success will depend on avoiding past mistakes made by similar initiatives.

Nationally, the apprenticeship budget will rise to £3bn, while £136 million is being committed to Skills Bootcamps in key industries. Ten new Technical Excellence Colleges are also set to open in 2025.

The announcement follows sharp declines in apprenticeships in construction and health, with 2,060 fewer starts in construction and 3,320 fewer in health and social care last year alone.