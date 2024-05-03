£4.5million upgrade of Portchester Crematorium begins - what is happening and why
The £4.5M project was approved in 2022 by Fareham Borough Council’s Portchester Crematorium Joint Committee and will include the replacement of six cremators. The joint committee assures this will not disrupt services in any way and all the work will be completed outside of the crematorium service hours.
A spokesperson from the Joint Committee stated: “Continuity of service is vitally important at a facility such as this. I am delighted the works will not affect services in any way”.
The six cremators will be replaced by four new natural-gas cremators which will improve efficiency and consistency, as well as reducing carbon footprint. The work, which began on Friday, May 5, is expected to last two years and will be completed in two phases.
In recent years a new crematorium has opened in Havant to meet an increasing local demand.
