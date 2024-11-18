Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth City Council and local bus operators have responded to the government’s announcement of £1bn in funding to improve bus services nationwide, with up to £4.8m allocated to Portsmouth.

The Labour government has pledged to deliver “London-style” bus services across England, with a £124m funding boost for bus services in the South-East. For Portsmouth, this will mean £4,792,932 in funding for the city, while other authorities in the county will also benefit, including Hampshire County Council, which is set to receive over £14m.

24 hour bus service to be launched in Portsmouth on 26th January 2024Pictured: StageCoach bus at The Hard, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The value of regular and reliable bus services cannot be understated.

“For far too long, the South East has been suffering from unreliable services with buses hugely delayed, or not even turning up at all.

“This funding kickstarts the bus revolution to bring an end to the postcode lottery of bus services, drive economic growth and make sure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities.

“We’ve already committed over £150m to extend the bus fare cap and keep fares low and this nearly £1bn of further funding will mean local routes are protected, reliability is improved and the passenger is put first.”

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “This extra funding means we can build on the great work already happening in Portsmouth.

“Our partnership with First Solent and Stagecoach South is delivering real results, better buses, more reliable services, and improved routes. We are already seeing the benefits with a 22 per cent increase in bus passengers over the last year. It’s all about making bus travel a top choice for people across the city.”

The first of the 62 new electric buses are out on the roads in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Mike Cooter

Simon Goff, managing director at First Solent, added: “Working with Portsmouth City Council, First Solent is committed to continuing to enhance bus services across the Solent region. Further bus service improvement plan funding allows us to go even further for the people of Portsmouth, delivering more services, connecting communities, and driving forward greener, cleaner travel for all.”

James O’Neill, commercial director of Stagecoach South, said he is “thrilled” to continue “our strong partnership with Portsmouth City Council”.

“This new funding will help us further enhance bus services, making sustainable and accessible travel an even better option for the community.”

Commenting on the announcement, Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin added: “I am delighted that the Transport Secretary has confirmed £4.8m of new bus funding across my constituency. With a further £14million for Hampshire which we will also see the benefits of.”

“People across our city are tired of unreliable, infrequent bus services holding them back from opportunities after a decade of neglect of our local bus services.”

“This new Government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country, and this funding boost is another crucial stop on that journey.”