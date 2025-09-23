Public invited to have their say on the future of Leigh Park Shopping Centre
Havant Borough Council has invested £300,000 to provide improvements in Leigh Park Shopping Centre - and it wants your views on what you would like to see.
Each event will be held at Greywell Road (former tanning salon next to Havant and South Downs College building), with welcoming staff on hand, and free fun activities for younger people. No need to book, just drop in.
The council’s regeneration team will be there on the following dates:
- Tuesday 30 September, 12pm - 3pm
- Thursday 2 October, 10am - 1pm
- Saturday 4 October, 9am - 12pm
Councillor Gillian Harris, Cabinet Lead for Regeneration and Communities, said: "I encourage anyone in Leigh Park to come along and have their say. We want to hear from you; what works, what doesn’t, and what you’d love to see in the future."
"It is important that the views of residents are considered so improvements can be made to suit the needs of the local community."