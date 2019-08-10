Public toilets opened in Portsmouth park after petition signed by more than 1,000 people

NEW public toilets were officially opened in a Portsmouth park.

The city's Lord Mayor David Fuller and councillors were in attendance as toilets and a new cafe in the Kingston Rec in Fratton were revealed to residents on Wednesday.

Following requests from members of the public, including a petition signed by more than 1,000 people, work on the facilities began in March this year.

Portsmouth City Council's environment boss Councillor Dave Ashmore said: 'In line with the requests of local residents, I am delighted to see the fantastic new facilities at Kingston Recreational Ground being opened.

'The new cafe and toilets, including an accessible toilet and baby changing facilities, add to the fantastic improvements and play area at the park that Fratton Big Local have provided.

'I hope the new facilities will bring even more local families down to Kingston Rec to enjoy this brilliant green space in the heart of the city.'

The facilities, which along with new toilets in College Park were estimated to cost up to £180,000, have been built out of wooden-clad shipping containers - used as the main building for both the cafe and toilets.

A kiosk-style serving hatch will be part of the cafe as well as inside space and will be managed by community group Fratton Big Local.

The area also benefited from major refurbishments last year, as the children's playground saw the installation of a brand new water play area and double zip wire.