Residents of Havant borough are being invited to help shape its future by contributing to its new draft Local Plan which acts as a development blueprint for the area.

Havant Borough Council has prepared the draft plan, called Building a Better Future, which covers everything from housing, new jobs and regeneration of town centres, to addressing climate change and the protection of nature and green spaces.

The plan sets out how the council will decide, manage and shape development in the borough - which includes Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth - and includes proposed sites for allocation where development could take place.

The council is also consulting on the Waterlooville Town Centre Supplementary Planning Document and St Faith’s Conservation Area Review at the same time as part of key regeneration policies for the area to help attract investment.

The plan can be viewed online at www.havant.gov.uk/localplan or paper copies of the draft plan and survey can be collected from all libraries in the borough and community centres, with a pre-paid envelope to return to the council.

Anyone who would like to speak to council officers or ask questions about the plan is welcome to attend one of the face-to-face exhibition events we’re holding across the borough throughout May and June. The schedule for these events is as follows:

Thursday 15 May 2025 – Emsworth Baptist Church, 3pm to 7pm

Wednesday 21 May 2025 – St. George’s Church Hall, Waterlooville, 3pm to 7pm

Saturday 24 May 2025 – Meridian Centre, Havant, 10am to 4pm

Wednesday 28 May 2025 – Greywell Centre, Leigh Park, 10am to 2pm

Thursday 29 May 2025 – Greywell Centre, Leigh Park, 10am to 2pm

Monday 2 June 2025 – Hayling Island Community Centre, 3pm to 7pm

Thursday 12 June 2025 – The Spring, Havant, 10am to 2pm

Thursday 19 June 2025 – Public Service Plaza, Havant, 10am to 4pm

Saturday 21 June 2025 – St. George’s Church Hall, Waterlooville, 10am to 4pm

Councillor Phil Munday, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “The Local Plan is our opportunity to shape how Havant will develop over the next 20 years.

“It includes where houses, shops and industry will be built as well as open spaces and playparks. It is shared with you in a draft form, and we really want your input.

“We are your representatives, but we do need you to tell us what you think. We will be holding open displays across the borough and open meetings led by councillors and officers, which will give you the opportunity to find out more.

“Do get engaged to have your say and help us to shape the final version.”

The consultation process until July 1. For more information and to sign up for future updates on the Local Plan, go to: www.havant.gov.uk/localplan.