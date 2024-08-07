Portsmouth residents and visitors are being warned of fake QR codes used for a parking scam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council has received reports of fraudulent QR codes on parking metres around the city. These QR codes are not used by RingGo, the popular parking app for paying in Portsmouth, and are designed to trick users into entering payment details on fake websites.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: ”We don’t use any QR codes for parking in the city, so we urge everyone to stay alert and only use official sources to prevent giving away their payment details. It’s crucial for people to use the official RingGo app to pay for parking in Portsmouth to avoid falling for scams like fake QR codes.”

Residents in Portsmouth have been warned by the council not to use parking signs with QR codes on them as they could be a scam. Pictured is a legitimate parking permit sign | Liz Pearce

Peter Candlish, Liberal Democrat for Eastney and Craneswater ward. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7835)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These deceptive QR codes lead to unofficial websites mimicking RingGo’s site and may appear as top search results online. Scammers use these sites to steal payment information, causing financial loss and parking fines for unsuspecting motorists. Similar scam notices have been found in other parts of the country, but this is the first time they have been spotted in Portsmouth. Scanning a fake QR code can result in money being taken and may expose users to parking fines, as they may not realise they haven’t paid correctly.

Civil enforcement officers will continue to monitor parking machines across the city and remove any unauthorised notices. The council is also liaising with local police on the issue. If anyone comes across a fake QR code or website they believe is fraudulent, they can report it to the National Cyber Security Centre. Victims of this scam are advised to contact their bank to prevent further funds from being taken.

Residents and visitors are strongly advised to only use the official RingGo app, available from the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Alternatively, the app can be downloaded from the official RingGo website at www.ringgo.co.uk.