RECAP: Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant election counts - results and reaction as they happened on Saturday

The counts have now finished today across the area for the local elections.

By Fiona Callingham, David George, and Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Saturday, 8th May 2021, 4:38 pm
Independent candidate George Madgwick celebrates on the Guildhall steps after winning a seat in Paulsgrove Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Despite the vote being on Thursday, Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant councils held their counts today.

Here's what happened throughout the morning – and what’s next for each council.

Local election count for Havant at Havant Leisure Centre. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

RECAP: Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport election counts 2021

Last updated: Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 12:21

  • The counts have all now finished
  • Portsmouth deputy leader Steve Pitt has lost his seat
Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 10:43

A wet Guildhall in Portsmouth, where the count is taking place

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 10:56

Portsmouth results

Cosham

Matt Atkins (Con) 1,668

Asghar Shah (Lab) 1,252

David Fuller (Lib Dem) 333

Mike Jerome (Ind) 103

Veronika Wagner National Health Action Party (100)

Turnout 33.78 per cent

Con hold Copnor

Lewis Gosling (Con) 1,636

Mary Vallely (Lab) 805

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 326

Bobby Tera (Lib Dem) 307

Turnout 31.6 per cent

Majority 831

Con hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 10:59

A Gosport result's in

Privett

Zoe Huggins (Con): 675

Bob Maynard (Lib Dem): 303

Aretha Green (Lab): 277

Majority: 372

Turnout: 38.30%

Con hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:02

The Tory winner in Cosham, Portsmouth, Matt Atkins

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:09

Copnor winner, Lewis Gosling

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:10

The view from the Gosport Tories

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:11

Another Portsmouth result

Charles Dickens

Kirsty Mellor (Lab) 1,183

Renu Raj (Con) 713

Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 600

Chris Pickett (Trade Unionist and Socialist Party) 97

Turnout 19.3 per cent

Lab hold

Majority 470

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:12

Results are coming thick and fast now....

GOSPORT

Grange ward

Jonathan Brown (Lab): 208

David Fenton (Lib Dem): 159

Maggie Morgan (Con): 478

Majority: 270

Turnout: 20.02%

Con HOLD

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:13

And another Portsmouth....

Baffins

Darren Sanders (Lib Dem) 1,737

Tom Collins (Con) 1,066

Jason Christopher (Lab) 640

Bob Simmonds (Green) 246

Turnout 33.1 per cent

Majority 671

Lib Dem hold

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:14

Another Portsmouth ward declares

Eastney and Craneswater

John Smith (Con) 1,654

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1,292

Craig Withey (Lab) 1,139

Menno Groen (Green) 289

Turnout 45 per cent

Con gain

Majority 362

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:18

Big shock in Portsmouth

Steve Pitt, the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council and a councillor seen by many as the leader-elect following Gerald Vernon-Jackson’s decision to stand down, has lost his seat to Labour’s Charlotte Gerada (pictured)

Central Southsea

Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,740

Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1,611

Charles Douglas (Con) 570

Tamara Groen (Green) 191

Turnout 34.4 per cent

Lab gain

Majority 129

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:32

Another from Gosport

Elson ward

Richard Earle (Lib Dem): 584

Tabitha Evans (Green): 68

Natasha Hook (Con): 396

Emma Smith (Lab): 75

Majority: 188

Turnout: 32.36%

Lib Dem HOLD

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:33

And two more from Gosport

Bridgemary South

Kathleen Jones (Con): 663

Charis Noakes (Lab): 196

Angela Prickett (Lib Dem): 397

Majority: 226

Turnout: 28.22%

Con HOLD

Lee East ward

Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem): 549

Graham Burgess (Con): 1094

Paul Nokes (Labour): 118

Majority: 545

Turnout: 38.49%

Con HOLD

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 11:59

What happened in Fareham last night

Fareham Borough Council held its count last night - here’s what happened and all of the results

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/fareham-borough-council-sees-conservative-party-gain-two-seats-in-super-thursday-election-results-3229092

Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 12:21

The Portsmouth City Council count

