RECAP: Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant election counts - results and reaction as they happened on Saturday
The counts have now finished today across the area for the local elections.
Despite the vote being on Thursday, Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant councils held their counts today.
Read More
Here's what happened throughout the morning – and what’s next for each council.
RECAP: Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport election counts 2021
Last updated: Saturday, 08 May, 2021, 12:21
- The counts have all now finished
- Portsmouth deputy leader Steve Pitt has lost his seat
A wet Guildhall in Portsmouth, where the count is taking place
Portsmouth results
Cosham
Matt Atkins (Con) 1,668
Asghar Shah (Lab) 1,252
David Fuller (Lib Dem) 333
Mike Jerome (Ind) 103
Veronika Wagner National Health Action Party (100)
Turnout 33.78 per cent
Con hold Copnor
Lewis Gosling (Con) 1,636
Mary Vallely (Lab) 805
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 326
Bobby Tera (Lib Dem) 307
Turnout 31.6 per cent
Majority 831
Con hold
A Gosport result's in
Privett
Zoe Huggins (Con): 675
Bob Maynard (Lib Dem): 303
Aretha Green (Lab): 277
Majority: 372
Turnout: 38.30%
Con hold
The Tory winner in Cosham, Portsmouth, Matt Atkins
Copnor winner, Lewis Gosling
The view from the Gosport Tories
Another Portsmouth result
Charles Dickens
Kirsty Mellor (Lab) 1,183
Renu Raj (Con) 713
Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 600
Chris Pickett (Trade Unionist and Socialist Party) 97
Turnout 19.3 per cent
Lab hold
Majority 470
Results are coming thick and fast now....
GOSPORT
Grange ward
Jonathan Brown (Lab): 208
David Fenton (Lib Dem): 159
Maggie Morgan (Con): 478
Majority: 270
Turnout: 20.02%
Con HOLD
And another Portsmouth....
Baffins
Darren Sanders (Lib Dem) 1,737
Tom Collins (Con) 1,066
Jason Christopher (Lab) 640
Bob Simmonds (Green) 246
Turnout 33.1 per cent
Majority 671
Lib Dem hold
Another Portsmouth ward declares
Eastney and Craneswater
John Smith (Con) 1,654
Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1,292
Craig Withey (Lab) 1,139
Menno Groen (Green) 289
Turnout 45 per cent
Con gain
Majority 362
Big shock in Portsmouth
Steve Pitt, the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council and a councillor seen by many as the leader-elect following Gerald Vernon-Jackson’s decision to stand down, has lost his seat to Labour’s Charlotte Gerada (pictured)
Central Southsea
Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,740
Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1,611
Charles Douglas (Con) 570
Tamara Groen (Green) 191
Turnout 34.4 per cent
Lab gain
Majority 129
Another from Gosport
Elson ward
Richard Earle (Lib Dem): 584
Tabitha Evans (Green): 68
Natasha Hook (Con): 396
Emma Smith (Lab): 75
Majority: 188
Turnout: 32.36%
Lib Dem HOLD
And two more from Gosport
Bridgemary South
Kathleen Jones (Con): 663
Charis Noakes (Lab): 196
Angela Prickett (Lib Dem): 397
Majority: 226
Turnout: 28.22%
Con HOLD
Lee East ward
Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem): 549
Graham Burgess (Con): 1094
Paul Nokes (Labour): 118
Majority: 545
Turnout: 38.49%
Con HOLD
What happened in Fareham last night
Fareham Borough Council held its count last night - here’s what happened and all of the results