Recycling in Portsmouth: Council's Kimberly Barrett sends letter to city's supermarket urging them to bring back bins
AN OPEN letter has been sent to all the major supermarkets by Portsmouth City Council urging them to bring back recycling facilities after several removed bins from stores in recent months.
Cabinet member for environment Kimberly Barrett singled out both Tesco and Sainsbury’s for criticism, saying their decisions to remove bins from stores was ‘disappointing’ and stretching council resources.
‘In the last couple of years, we have been disappointed to see important recycling facilities removed at Tesco (Fratton and Port Solent) and Sainsbury’s (Farlington),’ her letter sent on Monday (December 5) to the companies’ chief executives said. ‘These changes have not only caused significant uproar from local residents and customers but have also put a great strain on our council facilities.’
She added that although new glass and plastic recycling banks had been installed by the council in recent years, people were ‘missing the convenience’ of being able to recycle at supermarkets and that some people had ‘given up’ on recycling material not collected by the council as a result.
Her letter calls on them to make a number of commitments in Portsmouth:
- to keep existing public recycling facilities open,
- to work with the council to expand facilities,
- to update the council on what recycling services are available so it has accurate records,
- for Tesco and Sainsbury’s to return the recycling it removed.
Despite concerns over Tesco and Sainsbury’s, Cllr Barrett thanked Asda and Morrisons for increasing recycling at their Fratton and Anchorage Park stores respectively.
‘All of your supermarkets boast about your ambitions to be more sustainable on your websites, in the media and online,’ her letter added, saying that supermarkets had a ‘responsbility’ to help reduce and recycle packaging.
Portsmouth has historically had low recycling rates.
The issue was due to be discussed through a cross-party motion which had been on the agenda for Tuesday’s (December 6) full council meeting but was withdrawn from discussion because its proposed seconder, councillor Cal Corkery was ill and could not attend.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who had been due to propose it, said the motion would be brought back for a future meeting.