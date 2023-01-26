Darren Sanders, the city council’s cabinet member for housing, said the figure – the maximum allowed – was now needed due to ‘huge’ financial pressures being faced as a result of the war in Ukraine and ‘the mess of the Tory government’.

‘The decision hasn’t been made yet but the economic context is incredibly difficult,’ he said. ‘Councils across the country have been on the end of decades of budget cuts and events of the last year and new tax rises have added to that.’

Portsmouth City Council housing cabinet member Councillor Darren Sanders outside the now-demolished Horatia House

Rent makes up about three-quarters of the council’s housing budget which is facing a £2.4m budget this year and a further £1.3m next year. The proposed seven per cent rise would see the average weekly rent increase to almost £100.

On top of the proposed rent hike, service charges are expected to increase by about nine per cent on average while parking charges will increase in line with the 10.1 per cent rate of inflation recorded in September.

But a budget report published ahead of the meeting shows the biggest increase will be the communal heating charge that applies to 15 council blocks in the city. Cllr Sanders said the council had negotiated a lower gas cost from its supplier but that even with this, bills would double.

‘This isn’t where we wanted to be,’ he added. ‘I had been building up a war chest with the aim of freezing or cutting rent but that’s just not possible now.’

He said he hoped a solution would be reached in the next few days to lower the increases but he said nothing had yet materialised.

Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson has already confirmed that a maximum increase to council tax bills of five per cent would be included in this year’s budget as it struggles to close a multi-million pound financial blackhole.

Approving last year’s budget, he had said he hoped this year would be the first in more than a decade that it was not forced to make cuts but that this ambition had been scrapped as a result of the inflationary pressures.