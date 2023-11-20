Repairs to a Waterlooville playground are underway following arson attack
The fire in Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road in June is believed to have been started by youths and caused significant damage - and prompted a police investigation. Now work has begun to repair it, funded by an insurance payout to Winchester City Council which is responsible for the site.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We were really disappointed when the Newlands play area was vandalised, we know how much local families value using it.
“Work to repair the play area started on 1 November and we’re hoping to complete the repairs by the end of this month although we may need to adjust the timetable slightly if bad weather occurs.
“Our contractors will be repairing burnt equipment where possible and, where not, equipment will be replaced. Resurfacing works will also take place in order to address ground damage. Our contractors may need to remove fencing from time to time to provide better access for repairs.”