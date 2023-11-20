News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Repairs to a Waterlooville playground are underway following arson attack

Hopes are high that a Waterlooville playground damaged in an arson attack will be fully repaired by the end of this month.
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fire in Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road in June is believed to have been started by youths and caused significant damage - and prompted a police investigation. Now work has begun to repair it, funded by an insurance payout to Winchester City Council which is responsible for the site.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We were really disappointed when the Newlands play area was vandalised, we know how much local families value using it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work to repair the play area started on 1 November and we’re hoping to complete the repairs by the end of this month although we may need to adjust the timetable slightly if bad weather occurs.

Most Popular
Repairs are underway at the playground in Newlands, Waterlooville which was damaged when it was set on fire in the summerRepairs are underway at the playground in Newlands, Waterlooville which was damaged when it was set on fire in the summer
Repairs are underway at the playground in Newlands, Waterlooville which was damaged when it was set on fire in the summer

“Our contractors will be repairing burnt equipment where possible and, where not, equipment will be replaced. Resurfacing works will also take place in order to address ground damage. Our contractors may need to remove fencing from time to time to provide better access for repairs.”

Related topics:WaterloovilleWork