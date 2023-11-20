Hopes are high that a Waterlooville playground damaged in an arson attack will be fully repaired by the end of this month.

The fire in Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road in June is believed to have been started by youths and caused significant damage - and prompted a police investigation. Now work has begun to repair it, funded by an insurance payout to Winchester City Council which is responsible for the site.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We were really disappointed when the Newlands play area was vandalised, we know how much local families value using it.

“Work to repair the play area started on 1 November and we’re hoping to complete the repairs by the end of this month although we may need to adjust the timetable slightly if bad weather occurs.

Repairs are underway at the playground in Newlands, Waterlooville which was damaged when it was set on fire in the summer