Maritime Workshops holds moorings in Forton Lake, with many boaters desperate to get their boats out.

The Millennium Bridge over Forton Lake in Gosport Picture: Toby Paine

Alistair Dilley, trustee for Maritime Workshops said he and the mooring holders are very disappointed to say the least.

‘What the hell do they think they’re playing at?' he said.

‘I’m thinking of suing them I really am, I just think they’re taking the mickey - there’s no sense of urgency in what they do at all,’

‘I am so fed up, when I think about all the work that needs to be done to my boat let alone anyone else's.

‘If I could do something else I’d do it but apart from hiring a big enough crane to lift the thing out - it’s just ridiculous.’

A spokesperson from the council said: ‘The planned works on the lifting mechanism of the bridge have unfortunately been delayed due to matters outside of the main contractor's control.

‘Our priority is ensuring the work is done properly to prevent further disruption to residents and costly ongoing maintenance in the future.

‘We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to have this matter resolved as soon as possible.