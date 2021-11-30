Gosport’s festive display has been at the centre of a storm following the cancellation of the lights switch-on event due to strong winds.

And a Christmas tree replacement – brought in after the original was damaged in transit – had to be reinstalled as it was put in place at a wonky angle.

Graham Burgess, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: ‘I believe the tree was straightened.

Gosport Borough Council's Christmas tree was delivered broken. Its replacement was then installed at a wonky angle.

'I was told it was at an angle, the contractors came back - I do know that yesterday they were doing things to it.

‘We have delivered again in the sense of providing Christmas decorations despite the situation we’re in at the moment with the pandemic.

‘I hope that we can get through Christmas without a further lockdown and I hope that people can enjoy themselves but take care.’

When asked about the high street, Jan Richardson, Gosport resident said: ‘It’s brightly lit shall we say, I think those are the only two words I can use for it.

‘The shop fronts, they don’t seem to have come out in the spirit at all.

‘It was a pity about the weather, that it was cancelled, but other places went on.

'I watched the tree being taken off the lorry the other night and they had a dreadful time with the wind.’

George McPherson, a resident and soldier in the Salvation Army, was more optimistic.

‘I haven’t seen much of the lights - they’re a bit tame aren't they,’ he said

‘But Christmas isn’t about the lights, it's made of the people that make it.

‘I was down in Fareham yesterday, they’ve got a tree with a load of white lights and that’s it.

‘You need the spirit of Christmas not only from a spiritual point of view, but you need it from people. Christmas is very much people-oriented.

‘A Christmas band will be here on the 18th, if you come down then you’ll get a much better impression.

‘You see the people that come up to people like me who are collecting, they turn around and say: "you know, it isn’t Christmas without the Salvation Army band".’

Alongside the brass band, the event on December 18 will showcase acts and attractions including stilt walkers and a snow globe photo booth.

